The Marshfield Board of Aldermen received updates on several projects in the city at their meeting Feb. 13.
The projects included the Interstate 44 interchange project, the 2020 drinking water system improvements, the 2020 wastewater bypass elimination project, the Highway CC/Banning Street/Hubble Drive roundabout project and the downtown square paving project.
On the matter of the roundabout that is planned to go along with the interchange project, East Ward Alderman Rob Foster expressed a concern about a T-intersection on Buffalo Street that is located very close to the hub of the roundabout. He asked Great River Engineering to look into the matter, since a couple of cars waiting to turn from Buffalo onto Banning could result in a tie-up on the roundabout.
"We need to give though and reconsider that," he said. "If we've got people that are wanting to take this spoke and make a left hand turn onto Banning, that backs up the roundabout. We didn’t spend this kind of money … to create this kind of problem."
Added Foster, "That's an immediate T, and it's a problem. … If it happens one time, it's enough to say what in the world did we create?"
Mel Eakins of Great River Engineering assured Foster that he would investigate the potential problem. "We'll either come back and try to convince you it's not a concern or we’ll deal with it," he said.
As part of the construction update discussion, drone footage was displayed to show before-and-after images of the Interstate 44 interchange project, for which tree clearing and grubbing have been completed. Some weather delays were noted. The project is currently 10.5% complete, and $1,238,429 has been spent.
At the time of the update, embankment work was being completed at the site and traffic barriers were in place. Utility relocations in the area were 95% complete, according to deputy city administrator Sam Rost.
Rost also updated the board on the 2020 drinking water system improvements. He noted that footings have been dug and poured for the new water tower at the intersection of North Elm and Hubble Drive. Additionally, the city has had preconstruction meetings with contractors, engineers and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
For the 2020 wastewater bypass elimination project, the city has held preconstruction meetings with the contractor and engineers, and product and materials should start arriving within a month.
Downtown square improvements were also discussed, with Rost explaining some options. The board learned that the Webster County Commissioners want any project done on the square to include parking areas on the inside of the square as well as the roadways as a condition for their participation in funding the project.
Eakins noted that asphalt would be cheaper than concrete, and that improving the roads without improving the inner parking spaces would cost $213,000. It will be $70,000 more to complete the inner parking spaces on the square.
The county will be asked to pay half of the cost of the project if the inner parking spaces are included, as this is what the city believed they were agreeing to
Eakins noted, "I would like for the county to be asked the question and make a decision, and then we can bring it back to the Board of Aldermen."
The board also heard about two other projects. Three more sections will be completed on South Prairie Lane this year, and the pour-in-place resurfacing project for the city playgrounds and parks is mostly completed, except for parking for the disabled at Hartley Park, which should be done soon. Rost said that the Department of Natural Resources is satisfied. “They were 100% happy and pleased with the project,” he said.
In other business during the nearly four-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board …
• Tardily proclaimed the week of Feb. 10-16 as Ronald McDonald House Week in the City of Marshfield.
• Approved change orders for water system improvements.
• Entered a supplemental agreement with Great River Engineering to do construction phase survey staking for the interchange project.
• Voted to publish the 2019 year-end financial statements.
• Approved a budget amendment for the 2019 calendar year.
• Agreed to allow the people holding positions of mayor and city manager to serve on the GRO Marshfield board of directors.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a federal assistance grant fro the Recreational Trails Program to construct an expanded bicycle/pedestrian trail network in the city.
• Wished farewell to city administrator John Benson — with cupcakes.
The board meeting finished in a closed session to discuss leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of particular employees.
The next meeting of the board is 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the city hall.
More details from the Feb. 13 meeting — particularly the passage of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan — will be included in the next edition of The Mail.
