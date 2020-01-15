At its Thursday meeting, the Marshfield Board of Aldermen discussed historical expenses and revenues for the new city hall building.
City administrator John Benson said that a few months ago the board directed city staff to engage Nesbitt Construction to do analysis of the new city hall building, in context to the remodeling the city hall offices.
Benson explained that in the last meeting, a question was raised about the ongoing cost of the building. Information was provided in the Marshfield Board of Aldermen meeting packet with a historical overview of the costs related to that building. Currently, the city is paying electricity, but there is no propane and it does not heat the city hall side of that building, according to Benson, who added he knows the Seymour Bank heats their side. There is no water on the city hall side of the building at this time, Benson said. The only service it has is electricity for the lighting and insurance costs related to that.
Joe Jackson of Nesbitt Construction presented his findings and recommendations from the analysis. He said he submitted a letter with budget estimates on it. The board said they didn’t receive any documents on that. Alderman Mark Bowers asked why that information wasn’t provided and requested it be sent out at the start of the week. Benson said he didn’t recall receiving anything from Jackson. After printing copies, Jackson read aloud a letter to Benson, stating he completed the estimating process for the budget to renovate the old bank building on the square into the new city hall. The facilities that are allowed for the city administration offices, the second floor, will house city parks offices and new council chambers to also serve as a municipal court. Adjacent to this will be offices for the city attorneys and judge. The rest of the upstairs will keep an existing heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) unit and have electrical service that can be connected for future usage.
Jackson said in the letter he formulated an estimated cost, based off of a basic floor plan, three meetings with city staff, several investigative site visits and inspections, and electrical and plumbing contractors. The total cost for the floor plan they came up with from their initial meeting is $1,035,000. This includes demolition on the first and second floors, refinishing of existing walls, some new walls as required, HVAC, electrical and plumbing, including new water service into the building, paint, acoustical drop ceiling, reception counter carpet, elevator and associated structure, aluminum glass entries and windows. The budget number also includes contractors, administrative overhead profit and architectural design fees. Also included is a 10% contingency fee to help cover any oversights, changes or upgrades that may be wanted or necessary for the project.
In effort to help the city understand the costs and consider its own options with the project, Jackson said they can divide the price. The downstairs (including the elevator and the exterior glass curtain wall) is a total of $748,000. The cost of the upstairs (which includes city park offices, bathrooms and new council/municipal courtrooms) is $287,000. Jackson said in the letter the two items he didn’t include are Liberty Tech IT services and any moveable furniture, fixtures or equipment, along with the transfer of Sho-Me Power services.
Jackson said he has also figured cost saving methods for the city’s consideration, such as deducting $5,000 for the necessary existing drywall in preparation for paint, leaving existing curtain walls (deduct $30,000), changing carpet tile to 12x12 BCT tile (deduct $50,000), using existing duct and newer HVAC units (deduct $15,000), using cheaper elevator (deduct $45,000) and using some existing items ($15,000). The total of the deduction options mentioned is $160,000.
Jackson said they could analyze this further as far as construction costs. He said if his costs are close and the 10% contingency is not in, then it would be $100,000 or a little less. Jackson explained the city has the $160,000 option to deduct, plus another $100,000 if they didn’t get into contingency, which would bring it down to $775,000. He said it might be the cheapest option for the city to go with. Jackson said he doubted it would go there and some of that contingency would probably be needed, plus Sho-Me Power technology and Liberty Tech services, along with the furniture costs. He said the city is still well over $800,000, but would probably get into the $900,000 range.
Williams asked a few questions for clarification, including not having a layout of what they’re doing. Jackson said in meetings he has mentioned, they met with the city staff and generated an idea of how many staff members there were and their needs. He said he has a plan drawn up and would be in a position to hand it to an architect and get a complete accurate set of drawings, according to what they based this off of at the time they made a decision.
Foster addressed the aluminum glass and windows on the assessment sheet, asking if they have to be taken care of now. Jackson said that’s the glass outside of the sidewalk, the storefront of the staircase, and is a matter of if they should leave it or put it in.
Williams asked about the board room/courtroom, just to make sure the plan is to create a new space and that it won't include any moveable furniture. Jackson confirmed that, adding there’s some allowance for built-in casework or cabinets built into the wall, but moveable furniture wouldn’t be included. Foster asked for clarification from Jackson that the numbers he presented are inclusive of all the fees (property overhead and architecture), stating this is significantly a better picture than what they looked at in the past, and Jackson confirmed that it is.
