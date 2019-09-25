The Marshfield Board of Aldermen heard a report from city parks director Marc Baker on recommendations from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
Among these was the issue of a crack in the deck of the newly opened city pool. The board agreed to bring this item back to the next meeting, when a representative of Sapp Design will be present and more discussion will be held on the pool. At the committee’s recommendation, the board also approved a revised pool pass policy.
Finally, the board approved the committee’s recommendation on signage design for Patriot Park and the Dr. Tommy Macdonnell Aquatic Center.
In other business, the aldermen also OK’d an agreement with Great River Engineering for on-call engineering services at its meeting Sept. 12.
The agreement will provide waste-water advising as needed by the city.
Additionally, the board …
• Put off two measures related to the merger of the City of Marshfield and the Marshfield Fire Protection District pending staff research on previous agreements between the city and the district.
• Authorized a contract between the city and Westport Pools to execute seasonal pool closure at the Marshfield aquatic center. The inaugural closing supplies, including purchase of values, plugs and other items, will cost $1,939, and seasonal closing costs $7,402. A deduction of $1,000 was offered to combine winterization and training at he pool, for a total cost of $8,341.
• Received a map of city-owned properties and their purposes. City staff will add in acreage in a revised map for the board.
• Approved an application with the Missouri Department of Transportation for a Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP) project covering the intersection of Elm and Jackson Streets and Schoolview Drive. The project would include an intersection safety analysis, including pedestrian and bicycle safety. Recommendations for improvement to the site are sought.
• Tabled consideration on a budget amendment to give board members more time to study it.
