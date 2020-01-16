During Thursday's Marshfield Board of Aldermen meeting, Mayor Robert Williams addressed the city's cash flow reserve policy.
In a prior conversation with city administrator John Benson, Williams said the only change he could see from reading the policy over involved the cash flow reserve in section 3.3.1 of the city code regarding reserve accounts. In the previous statement, it said, "The city shall establish and maintain a cash flow reserve account in the general fund. The purpose of this fund is to cover fluctuations in revenue needs throughout the budget cycle. The minimum ending fund balance dedicated to the cash flow reserve is to be $100,000 by funding it in multiple fiscal years, starting with $45,000 in fiscal year 2020."
Williams said they were looking for a one-month amount, and Monica Robinson, financial director, had come up with the figure of $100,000. Williams noted changes in the 3.4.1 section, "funds from the cash flow reserve shall be used in their entirety prior to utilizing funds from the general fund reserve account." Also, changes were made to the statement below it, which says, "funds drawn from the general fund reserve account should be replenished as soon as possible and must be replenished within three years.” Instead of "should,” Williams said they would like to change it to "must be replenished as soon as possible and should be replenished within three years."
In section 3.5. of the policy, Williams said as he looked over it with Benson and felt it was missing the core parts of what they were trying to accomplish around that time, which is the use of the reserve fund needs to be a trigger that causes an assessment to be made of revenue versus expenditures. That way, if the board sees the reason for the use of the reserve fund is something that is going to be ongoing, then an evaluation needs to be made on whether or not they need to reduce expenditures. Rather than leave that up to someone to figure out 10 years down the road, Williams said they will have it written in the policy, so it's understood that if they get to a point where they go into the reserve fund, that’s a trigger to start doing the assessment.
Alderman Rob Foster asked if the board can be sure the policy is not offering a way to retroactively add an expenditure to the budget.
Williams went back to the wording for the cash flow reserve fund, stating, "The City shall establish and maintain a cash flow reserve account in the general fund. The purpose of this fund is to cover fluctuations in revenue needs throughout the budget cycle. The minimum ending fund balance dedicated to the cash flow reserve is to be a minimum of one month of city expenditures. The initial amount is $100,000 by funding it in multiple fiscal years, starting with $45,000 in fiscal year 2020."
He said one thing that might approach what Foster spoke of would be a safeguard as they put into the general fund reserve that says the use of those funds have to be replenished in three months. Foster said he didn’t see anything specific that says if they needed to buy an extra piece of equipment, then they would be covered with a reserve fund. He added it’s important to have some sort of policy in place, and Williams agreed. Williams said what they’re talking about is putting in a time frame to replenish the fund that eliminates the ability to utilize the fund without it being replenished, but knowing what that time frame needs to be is something for Robinson to determine. Foster said three months would be a stretch, but Williams added it would be a short amount of time to accomplish what Foster addressed.
Williams asked Foster if he would like to approve this, with the condition that they include the wording on 3.3.1 that requires the fund to be replenished within three months of the use of any funds from it. Foster agreed that he would.
