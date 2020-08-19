Ownership of Marshfield's Frisco Ball Field is apparently unclear. On Thursday, the Board of Aldermen discussed whether they should file a quiet title suit to officially claim the property they have maintained for many years.
City attorney Paul Link asked if the board were inclined to start quiet title suit, which is the mechanism used when there are competing claims on a piece of property. The party that believes they have a claim files the suit to "see who comes out of the woodwork," Link explained.
"I don’t believe there really is anybody," he said.
Mayor Natalie McNish asked the board if they would like to move forward with a quiet title suit, but East Ward Alderman Rob Foster pointed out that there is no record of anybody wanting to claim the land on which the city has a softball field, bleachers, concessions, restrooms and a scoreboard.
"Why stir it up?" Foster asked, adding, "I certainly don’t want to take action."
A public meeting of the Marshfield Board of Aldermen was an odd venue for the board to receive counsel that could as easily been offered outside of a meeting or even in a closed session allowable under the Missouri Sunshine Law. But the board has oversight of the city's parks and recreation master plan, and the Parks and Recreation Committee needed to know whether to move forward with the master plan for the park.
Foster responded to this concern, saying, "To me, of course we continue the master plan." He added that the city should work on the assumption that the park belongs to the city.
"Is it reasonable to say we are the only people acting like we own it?" Foster asked. "That goes a long way."
Link replied that this would be the city's best evidence that they own the park.
According to Link, if somebody down the road wants to file a quiet title suit, the city could respond at that time. "If nobody's out there claiming anything, just go along as business as usual," he said.
