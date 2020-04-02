Instructional coaching and classroom instruction were the highlights from the academic service update given by Marshfield R-I executive director of academic services Garrett Lowder during the March meeting of the Marshfield Board of Education.
In February, Lowder talked about having additional instructional coaches and potentially looking into federal funding programs to make it possible. Since then, he said they were able to open those positions internally for a secondary instructional coach and elementary instructional coach addition.
Lowder has worked with an administrative team to review interventionists in the elementary buildings, including Hubble, Webster and Shook. Currently, they have five interventionists serving at Hubble, four interventionists at Webster and three certified interventionists at Shook. Looking into next year, Lowder said they would be able to put one full-time instructional coach at Hubble, four interventionists with one full-time instructional coach at Webster and two interventionists with one instructional coach at Shook.
With the administrative team, Lowder said they have tried to concentrate on where they are with the number of interventionists at the elementary schools and balancing that with the instructional coaching capacity. Lowder said they study how many instructional coaches they have serving teachers. He added the elementary schools have a good number of interventionists serving students, but their goal is primarily to see where they are serving their interventionists and how they are serving them, along with recommendations from other districts.
Based on data collected from the elementary school buildings and insight from other districts, Lowder noted their interventionists can serve somewhere around 35 students a year, per interventionist, but that’s only if they have graduating students throughout the year. Taking the number of interventionists they have now at Hubble Elementary and multiplying the 35 student rate, Lowder explained they would be able to serve roughly 175 students a year, but only if they are graduating at a national norm graduation rate. The district has a lower graduation rate than the national level, but some of that is tied to classroom instruction and what they do for their interventions to be in sync, which requires focusing on Tier 1 instruction and classroom instruction, according to Lowder. For interventionists, Webster Elementary would serve about 140 students and Shook would serve about 105.
"We have national norms for what we want to make our decisions upon how we serve interventionists with," said Lowder. "So, if the student is below a certain level, we are going to try to intervene and help them. We also can get some evidence and data that shows us about how many students you should see that need help."
Using the Developmental Reading Assessment (a tool that helps educators observe and document student reading level and that informs instructional practice), Lowder demonstrated the first-grade level, noting in the middle of the year they had about 52 students deemed needing assistance outside of the classroom. The population being served currently is about 79 students, according to Lowder. The total population is 206 students, which means about 25 percent of students in first grade need additional help.
"Right now, we are able to provide assistance and more," said Lowder. "If you look at the data, in the first grade level, 20 to 25% of the student population needing services is normal. As we go up in grade level, we want to see the number of students needing intervention decline throughout the year. Currently, there is a high need for intervention in second grade. As we get into third, fourth and fifth grade, our hope is the intervention need declines sharply because we know our impact past the third grade starts to go down. We can help students kindergarten through third grade with reading, much more than we can help them once they get past third grade."
As they study interventionists, Lowder explained those numbers reflect a need in the district’s classroom instruction and how they approach it is dependent on coaching, training and support. To accomplish this, Lowder said the important thing is classroom instruction, in order to help teachers feel supported, but also maintain balance with student needs. After considering whether they need to replace interventionists or look into hiring instructional coaches to support teachers, Lowder said they chose the latter in hopes of organizing it where they have a coach on each of the teachers in the buildings.
Marshfield R-I superintendent David Steward noted the purpose of an instructional coach is to support classroom teachers and get that instruction aligned across grade levels, while keeping it consistent within the classroom.
"Our goal was really three things: Find out what the right balance is between coaching and intervention, how we can get those things more aligned and how can we do it that would least impact the budget," said Steward.
Lowder explained they will be intentional to ensure the coaches involved in the literacy work are highly trained to help support teachers.
Moving forward with instructional coaching, Lowder said he believes teachers are more than ready for training and professional learning related to literacy. Webster Elementary principal Michelle Mitchell added to that, stating, “We all realize we need help in Tier 1 instruction. … We need to get Tier 1 more consistent and we realize this is going to help.”
