The former location of the planned Zuzu's House on Washington Street has been sold, and a new larger facility has been purchased to help homeless teens in the area.
According to Nicholas Inman, founder of Zuzu’s House, the new location is a 6,400-square-foot facility on Short Highway Y. This building was the former Elkland Full Gospel Church, which closed its doors last year.
"The building has room for three areas and includes a storage building and 1.7 acres," said Inman. "The location is nice because it offers more space and allows the resource center an opportunity to help more vulnerable teens in our community."
Zuzu’s House is a project started to help provide local teens who are homeless with a safe place to live in Marshfield. The idea is that Zuzu’s House will be a resource center for vulnerable teens who are without a home and who are specifically from the Marshfield community by offering them a place to stay in order to get the resources they need.
According to Inman, the former location where Zuzu's House was supposed to be had only four bedrooms, and one of those bedrooms would be designated for personnel, who would be in the house 24 hours a day. Inman said the board realized there wasn't enough space to meet the needs of teens in the community, so they needed to find a new location.
In December, Inman had been looking at pews that were being sold by the Elkland Full Gospel Church since it was closing its doors. That's when he came across the building.
"Several members from the Elkland Full Gospel Church gave pews to the Elkland Independent Methodist Church," said Inman, who is pastor of the latter church. "The property was listed with Laredo Stevens of Gault & Co. Realty, so I talked with them and got everything arranged. When we talked to the Elkland Full Gospel Church about it, they were excited, and some of the members helped move the stuff to the new location."
On Dec. 5, Inman and the Zuzu’s House board looked at the property before deciding they wanted to use it as a new location for the house. Inman said the Elkland Independent Methodist Church purchased the property as Zuzu’s House as an official ministry of the church. The board finalized the purchase of the old church building on Friday. Inman noted the church purchased the building using funds from the sale of the Washington Street house.
"The Friends of the Zuzu's House board and other volunteers helped move items to the new building, but there is more work to be done," said Inman. "The electricity is already included with the property, so that is good, but we won’t have the house up and running just yet. We still have to do work inside, like building rooms. Everyone has been so patient and helpful in this process."
Mail photo by Sarah Bicknell
This is the new location of Zuzu’s House.
