Several hams needed curing on Tuesday, and the Webster County office of University of Missouri Extension offered a country cured ham workshop that gave participants a chance to do exactly that.
During the class, participants learned how to preserve a fresh ham using a sugar cure. Each person was provided with a ham and all other needed supplies. The workshop included tips on smoking and cooking instructions, along with when to cure a ham and how to prepare it for exhibitions.
"The hams range from 20 to 23 pounds," said Kyle Whittaker, county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment for University of Missouri Extension. "I've got the hams from three different preservers, but they have to be fresh, unfrozen hams."
Throughout the class, Whittaker referenced information from Maurice A. Alexander, department of animal sciences, and William C. Stringer, department of food science and nutrition, with the University of Missouri Extension. According to Alexander and Stringer, hams should be placed in cure during December and January when production of country cured hams is dependent on natural conditions. This will help ensure production of sound cured and aged hams that will have acquired their characteristic flavor and aroma by midsummer.
For seasoning, Whittaker said he bought Excalibur Seasoning, which consists of the basic ingredients, such as salt, sugar, natural smoked flavor and 1.5% sodium nitrate caramel color powder. A separate seasoning packet was included with the recipe to give it the smokehouse flavor.
"There's lots of places to get Excalibur Seasoning," said Whittaker. "My brother is an agriculture teacher, but he runs the state confection meats labs out of Miller High School, and they make a lot of stuff. My dad made a bunch of stuff at College of the Ozarks, and he used Excalibur Seasoning on everything. That’s what we're using."
Participants weighed their hams and calculated how much cure they needed before applying cure on their hams. After wrapping them, Whittaker instructed them to find a place for the ham to hang through the curing and aging process. He recommended the ideal location is a unheated building or barn, with plenty of ventilation.
"Hams should be placed up off the ground to prevent damage from pests," said Whittaker. "I would check these things once a month, especially if they're aging, and make sure there are no bugs in there. There's no pesticide that’s food approved for you to spray on a piece of meat. It doesn't exist."
Whittaker said it takes three to six months for the aging process to work on the hams. The hams are supposed to be ready by June, according to Whittaker. He added participants shouldn’t be alarmed if they see any mold on the hams when they take the cure off.
"The hams will look awful when you take this cure off of them," said Whittaker. "It's going to have mold. You can wipe the mold off, just no water and no washing. You can get another piece of paper, put the paper on it and if you want to, put some black pepper or a little vegetable oil on the ham. Then hang it back up and let it age for three to six months."
A total of 32 people participated in the classes. One of them provided another curing recipe to use on the hams.
"The extra recipe came from my mother," said Dwight Kibby. "It's been in my family for a long time and one that I really enjoy using on my ham."
