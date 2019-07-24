In stalking cases, under the Missouri Domestic Violence Act, Chapter 455 RSMo, a person may seek an order of protection from acts, attempts or threats to him or her from a family or household member or intimate partner; or from acts of stalking or sexual assault. The petitioner must be 17 years of age or older or must otherwise be emancipated ("on your own," such as married or a member of the military). The process, however, is more complex. The bases for getting an order of protection include domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault.
Judges David Tunnell and Chuck Replogle each have one day a month where they handle stalking cases in court. When they come in, the circuit clerks will bring the cases to them. They have to review the application and make a determination whether or not to issue an ex parte order of protection, which is an order of protection issued by the court before the respondent has received notice of the petition or an opportunity to be heard on it.
"This means we are entering an order of protection by only hearing from one party," said Replogle. "We haven’t heard both sides of the story."
According to Chapter 455, the petition for an order of protection must be presented to the judge immediately upon filing. The petitioner may fear further harm and want the judge to issue an immediate order of protection before the hearing date. If the judge finds that there is an immediate and present danger of domestic violence, stalking or sexual assault, an ex parte order of protection will be issued.
"The petition gets filed and the judge looks at it," said Tunnell. "If it doesn't fit the law at all, you can dismiss it outright, right when they initially file it. The second option is maybe the petition isn’t drawn up as artfully as it could be, and I think the petitioner might be able to present evidence at a hearing that would entitle them to relief. If it’s that kind of a case, then I will say, ‘I am not going to issue an ex parte order, but we'll have a hearing and have those hearings within 15 days of the filing of the petition."
Tunnell explained the third option is that if it is a truly dangerous situation (or at least stated to be in the petition), then the court can issue an order right there for the person to stay away from the petitioner. Both Replogle and Tunnell stressed they have to review the cases carefully to consider whether or not a full order of protection can be issued since they are restricting someone's freedoms.
"All courts are sparing with handing out ex parte orders because what happens with those orders is that it kicks a lot of people out of their homes, takes them away from their kids and causes them to lose their jobs," said Tunnell. "It is a very drastic thing to do to somebody. It has big implications for the person filed against. It is about the only kind of case that I can think of that does all that to people without the benefit of them even knowing about it. They don’t know it’s been filed or maybe they do know it's filed, but the court is issuing this order without the person even saying one word to the court."
Sometimes, when an application comes in, Replogle said the conduct that is alleged in the application does not qualify for the statutory definition of domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault. In those cases, he noted they can dismiss the application, but it is pretty rare when that happens.
"There have been a couple of occasions where I have read the application, and I said, 'Even if I heard them more, this is not going to qualify, so we will just dismiss the petition.' It fails to state a claim, meaning there is no basis for issuing the order. For example, I had a case where someone alleged the acts of abuse occurred in South Dakota and the statute says the acts of abuse have to occur in Missouri. I said, 'I don't necessarily doubt that the acts of abuse occurred, but when I look at the statutes, because my power to issue an order of protection comes from those statutes, if it doesn’t qualify under the statutes, I can't issue it.' Even if she came to court and he came to court to tell his side of the story, I wouldn’t be able to issue the full order of protection because it happened outside of the state of Missouri."
If an ex parte order is issued, it gets set for a hearing, according to Replogle. The ex parte order only lasts for a short period of time because the judges need to hear both sides of the story. Ex parte orders will expire after 15 days if there has been no hearing or valid continuance on the petition. If an ex parte order isn't issued, it gets set for a hearing as well. At the hearing, both parties come in, which includes the petitioner (a family or household member who has filed a verified petition pursuant to the provisions of section 455.020, RSMo) and the respondent (a family or household member against whom an order of protection is directed).
"I ask the petitioner if they still feel an order of protection is necessary," said Replogle. "If they’re there, they’ll usually say yes, and then I talk to the respondent, but that is if the respondent shows up, which is not often, actually. If the respondent doesn’t show up, I’ll hear the evidence and still consider entering a full order of protection, but it depends. They still have to qualify."
Replogle noted a full order of protection doesn't get issued just because another party isn’t there for the hearing. Even if an ex parte order has been issued, in order for the petitioner to get a full order of protection, there has to be evidence presented. If a respondent does show up, Replogle said he gives them three options:
1.) Consent — The respondent can consent to an order of protection and agree to stay away from the petitioner for at least six months. The benefit they get, according to Replogle, is that there is no official finding they have committed an act of domestic violence, stalking or sexual assault. Because there is no official determination that they did it, the respondent is simply saying they agree to stay away from the petitioner.
2.) Hire an attorney — If the respondent wants time to talk to attorney, Replogle said he will continue the hearing so they can talk to an attorney, but if he feels there is an immediate and present danger, he will extend the ex parte order to a new date, so that protection is in place.
3.) Hearing set for that day — If the respondent does not want to talk to attorney, they can set the hearing for that day.
Once a full order of protection has been granted, the order shall be valid for at least 180 days, but no more than one year. If a full order is granted, a copy of the order is given to law enforcement and entered into a statewide computerized system that law enforcement use. The court grants certain relief to the petitioner (see sidebar).
According to Chapter 455, the court may include in the order a provision that the full order of protection shall renew automatically after one year unless the respondent requests a hearing at least 30 days before the expiration date of the order. When the original full order of protection did not include an automatic renewal provision, the petitioner may file a motion to renew the order with the court prior to the expiration date of the original order. The court can renew the full order of protection twice. Each renewal can last from six months to one year. To renew the order, the petitioner must file an application at the same court office before the order expires and go to a hearing. To get a renewal, the petitioner does not need to prove that the respondent committed a subsequent act of domestic violence, stalking or sexual assault. Any application should be made at least two weeks before the expiration date indicated on the full order of protection.The full order of protection may be renewed twice for additional periods not to exceed one year each. If, for good cause, a hearing cannot be held to renew the original full order of protection before it expires, an ex parte order can be issued until the hearing on the renewal motion can be held.
