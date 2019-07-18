It's an issue that affects 7.5 million people each year in the United States. It's also something you'll frequently see in The Marshfield Mail in the public information/"For the Record" section.
The Webster County Court and the Webster County Victim Assistance Program deal with stalking cases. For anyone who feels he or she is a victim of stalking, there are options in place for immediate help, such as calling 911, reporting it to the police, or contacting a crisis hotline, victim services agency or a domestic violence or rape crisis program.
"When someone comes in and does an order of protection, we take them at their word," said Donna Burks with the Webster County Victim Assistance Program. "We only get one side of the story. Say, for example, you come in and want to get an order of protection against Tom. We don't know who Tom is. We don't ask any questions. We ask you what's going on. You tell us what’s going on. At that point, we ask you how Tom is related to you because that helps us determine if it’s a domestic violence situation or a case of stalking or harassment."
Under the Missouri Domestic Violence Act, Chapter 455 RSMo, a person may seek an order of protection from acts, attempts or threats to him or her from a family or household member or intimate partner; or from acts of stalking or sexual assault. The petitioner must be 17 years of age or older or must otherwise be emancipated ("on your own," such as married or a member of the military). For stalking, there has to be more than one instance of it happening.
As a matter of interpretation, Burks gave an example of if, in one day, someone called you 26 times, left 15 messages and even followed you to the crisis program; some judges in a 24-hour period consider that all one instance.
"For me and the client, that could mean more than one incident, but it is all an interpretation of how the statute is read," said Burks. "Sometimes, there is client who will come in and say, 'Well, he called me.' Even if I don't feel that what you're doing is enough to get an Order of Protection, if you tell me you really want to try, then we're going to do what we need to do to help you get that Order of Protection."
Under Chapter 455.020, relief may be sought — order of protection effective, where the following conditions apply:
1.) Any person who has been subject to domestic violence by a present or former family or household member, or who has been the victim of stalking or sexual assault, may seek relief under sections 455.010 to 455.085 by filing a verified petition alleging such domestic violence, stalking, or sexual assault by the respondent.
2.) A person’s right to relief under section 455.010 to 455.085 shall not be affected by the person leaving the residence or household to avoid domestic violence.
3.) Any protection order issued pursuant to sections 455.010 to 455.085 shall be effective throughout the state in all cities and counties.
The WCVAP will help clients fill out their Order of Protection. Burks said, they will aid clients with the form by typing it up and getting it word for word from them.
"A lot of the victim advocacy centers in other counties, unless they are in their shelter, they will not do an order of protection," said Burks. "Some will just give out the form and say fill it out and take it to the courthouse. What we do is above a lot of what some centers do because of the fact we sit down and type it out. We want the clerks to be able to read it and not everybody has legible handwriting. Not everybody has good English. They can’t spell or they can’t write sometimes, so as helping them, we’re trying to help the courthouse as well. "
Once they help a client fill out an Order of Protection, they will go to the circuit clerk, who gives it to the judge. The judge then makes a decision on what is written on the space. If he feels it matches up with the statute, then he is going to set for another hearing. If it is set for a court date, then the WCVAP will go there with the client. Sometimes, a client decides not to pursue that Order of Protection. Burks said instead of letting the court know or the WCVAP know, the client just doesn’t show up.
"Sometimes, they work out whatever their problems are," said Burks. "Sometimes, they're afraid to come, but if they don’t tell us these things we don’t know."
In some cases, Burks explained there are clients who will exaggerate the situations in order to get a protection order. There are cases where clients try to request a protection order and not reveal they are currently going through a custody battle, which isn't allowed in the statutes.
"People will try and use that," said Burks. "We have to take them at their word. We're not the law, we're not lawyers and we're sure not judges. We're literally just here to help the person who comes through our doors."
Burks explained they will always ask clients if they can contact them about their court date. Sometimes, when they call, there is no response or the mailbox is full. She said they worry if the client is back with the abuser or something else has happened. Burks added there are many instances in which the client who dismisses the order or does not show up to court winds up at the WCVAP again.
"For whatever reason, the abuser makes the victim believe they wouldn’t do again and then they do," said Burks. "We have had cases where the same person will get an order of protection 10 times against their abuser and every time dismiss it. I don't know what to do with those because you can try to talk to them, but again, it's their choice. Whatever they want to do, it’s their choice, and for whatever reason, they think it’s going to be different. From the outside looking in, we're thinking, 'No, it's not,' but to them it is, so whatever they choose to do, we will support them because until they’re ready it doesn’t matter at all."
According to Burks, you can file for an order for protection or dismiss as many times as you want, but it is ultimately up to the judge. Burks noted in the past Judge Ken Thompson always told her he didn’t care how many times a client filed a protection order and if the WCVAP felt there needed to be an order, they could send it over.
"Judge Thompson told me he would never hold it against the client if they dismiss it or not," said Burks. "I haven't talked to Judge David Tunnell or Chuck Replogle about it, but I assume that is the exact same way they are, and they would not hold it against a client."
She said the WCVAP sees about 75% success rate regarding clients that do not come back to the center once the order of protection has been granted in court. The client will keep it for a year. Before the order expires or sometimes if it is really bad, the WCVAP will get the two-year order (it automatically renews after one year) and call the client to check on them.
"Sometimes, we hear the client tell us they haven't heard anything from the abuser," said Burks. "We think that's a good thing. And sometimes it takes the judge telling the abuser, 'Hey, you need to leave her alone.' Sometimes it's that reality check that this relationship is not working. If I'm having to go this extent where someone's having to file an order of protection against me, I probably need to walk away.' Unfortunately, most of our cases are romantic or family or something along that line. We hardly ever have just a stalking or a harassment. It’s usually domestic violence with the two attached."
Most of the cases they deal with, according to Burks, have something to do with intimate relationships, whether it be family, sexual partner, ex-husband or ex-wife. Sometimes, the WCVAP get cases with neighbors (40%) and the rest is domestic violence situations (60%).
Burks said some weeks, the WCVAP will file protection orders every day, while other times they will get none. In May, according to Burks, they did not have any full protection orders granted, but they have done several orders of protection.
According to Burks, the WCVAP does orders of protection for different counties. An order of protection includes where you live, where the offender lives, or where the incident happened.
"If the client lives in Webster County and the offender lives in Christian County, but it happened in Greene County, the protection order can be filed at one of those locations," said Burks.
She added the WCVAP helps clients through the whole process of what is going to happen once the order of protection is granted.
"The WCVAP encourages clients the steps they would need to take to move forward and try again for a protection order," said Burks.
More about the order of protection process from local judges' perspective and how they handle stalking cases will be featured in next week's issue.
