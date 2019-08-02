When filing an order of protection, the purpose of circuit clerks is to explain the process to petitioners.
That’s where Jackie French, one of the staff with the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s office, gets involved in the stalking cases.
As stated in Chapter 455 RS Mo, clerks under the supervision of a circuit clerk shall explain to litigants not represented by counsel the procedures for filing all forms and pleadings necessary for the presentation of their petition to the court. Notice of the fact that clerks will provide such assistance shall be conspicuously posted in the clerks' office. The location of the office where a petition can be filed shall be conspicuously posted in the court building. The performance of duties prescribed in this section shall not constitute the practice of law as defined in section 484.010.
When someone comes in to file a petition, French shows them the pages they need to fill out. The Petition for Order of Protection — Adult is used by a person requesting a full order of protection against another adult (person over the age of 17). The first page of the form includes a space for the petitioner’s name, the respondent’s name, the petitioner’s relationship to the respondent, and similar information. The second page has a section for a domestic violence petition, a stalking or sexual assault petition and a space to indicate any prior or pending custody court cases (before or orders entered by the court involving the parties). On the third page of the form, French said she asks the person filling out the form to be very specific on questions 11 and 12, which involve the acts committed by the respondent.
"I usually point out questions 11 and 12 to the petitioner because they need to be as specific as possible," said French. "I can't offer legal advice, but that’s kind of showing them what they need to do."
When the petitioner brings the form back in, French said they will have a table and chairs set up outside the office where they can fill it out. Once it is filled out, she will take the form to judge. After it is reviewed by the judge, French will come back and tell the petitioner whether it has been approved, set for a notice of hearing or dismissed.
"If it has been outright dismissed, I will tell petitioners because these are so different from anything else, there are strict guidelines in the statute that have to be met," said French. "I tell them that they just did not meet them, which doesn’t make them happy."
Unless both judges are in the court room, French will bring the request into the courtroom and give it to them when the court is off the record. She gave an example of an order of protection form petition she received last week.
"Judge Chuck Replogle was in criminal court," said French. "I just go in the courtroom and sit in the little witness chair until he is in between cases and then he stops and looks at it. Judge David Tunnell does the same thing. If they're in court in between a case, they will stop and take the ex parte and look at it."
It takes about 15 to 20 minutes for French to prepare the form. If it is going to go forward, she will give the petitioner a copy of the form with a Missouri Victim Automated Notification System (MOVANS) brochure to help them keep track of their case. A copy of the form is also sent to law enforcement.
"The copy of the form that is sent to law enforcement is only with full orders," said French. "With notice of hearings, they don’t. With notice of hearings, there’s no protection whatsoever. We just send a summons to the other person and that's just a notice."
With an ex parte order, French will fax a copy over to 911. When she is filling the paperwork out, the JIS system automatically transfers a copy electronically to the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System (MULES). When she is done, French faxes a hard copy of the form to them.
"Before I'm actually done and have the paperwork printed, MULES is already got the basic information, names and things like that," said French. "Once I send the hard copy, MULES will go through and rectify everything to make sure everything matches."
On the form, French said petitioners need to be as specific as possible when describing stalking incidents, including times and dates when they occurred. There is a space to put identifying features of the respondent, which helps the clerks since some people in the county have the same last name.
"We have multiple people with the same name, and if we can’t narrow that down by dates of birth or Social Security number, then we’re left with trying to narrow it with tattoos or birthmarks," said French. "We have to narrow it down to which one it is if we have multiple names in the system. Anyone who has had a speeding ticket or something like that is going to be in the system."
According to French, she learned how to file protection orders from Kathy Angst, who also works in the circuit clerk office. If they get multiple cases or she is out of the office, French said one of the clerks will work on the forms. She said they have to be on call 24/7 for protection orders. When Angst first started, there were times she would come to the office twice a day on the weekends.
"I don't know if it was the awareness or what over the years," said Angst. "We have to be on call. We have to have our phones with us."
The cases they get during the week can vary, according to French, who added they have seen instances where the weather has played a part in the increase in stalking/domestic violence. Petitioners can file for an order of protection as many times as they want. While she did note that the protection order is just a piece of paper, French said she has seen cases where the petitioners did get the help that they needed from it.
"We have many people come through our door," said French. "It can be overwhelming sometimes, since some of the cases get dropped or they involve custody battles and things like that, but we have seen instances where people were able to get the protection they needed and start over. I think that’s what makes the job rewarding — knowing that you’re making a difference."
