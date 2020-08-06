At press time Tuesday, Webster County's running total for COVID-19 cases stood at 123, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The Webster County Health Unit was running behind in its reporting and reflected a running total of only 115.
In last week's edition of The Mail, the running total had just surpassed 100 and stood at 105, meaning that 18 new positives were reported this week.
More information will be reported on our website, www.marshfieldmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.