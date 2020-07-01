The Marshfield Independence Day parade, touted as the longest-running July 4th parade this side of the Mississippi, has happened regardless of highs and lows of U.S. history — so a pandemic wasn’t about to stop the 141st installment of the parade from marching on.
But this year’s parade, set to step off at 10 a.m. Saturday, is a little out of the ordinary, as several precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus among participants and viewers alike.
Visitors to the 2020 installment of the parade can expect a much longer route, which is meant to offer parade-goers a chance to watch the parade and celebrate America's independence while separating themselves, if they wish to, into socially distanced family groups.
Upon registration, walking units were warned that the parade, almost twice as long as usual, could be difficult for some, and preparation should be made to provide extra water, switch out marchers or take other precautions as needed.
One rule that has proved unpopular on the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page is the elimination of handouts, including candy and literature, from parade units. The tossing out of candy to parade-goers has always been against the rules, according to Chamber coordinator Kasey Mathews, who said that participants sign a contract indicating their understanding that throwing candy is not permitted. This year, however, the customary practice of handing items to parade-goers is also forbidden.
Mathews explained that the distinction is important because some parade-goers may not want to interact with others during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The spectator might not want that interaction from the parade participant," Mathews explained. "We're eliminating the possibility of unwanted interaction."
As she explained in a response to an inquiry on the Chamber Facebook page, "The difference is when a spectator visits a vendor booth both parties are making the decision to interact. If a spectator is approached by someone from a float, they might be uncomfortable with that interaction."
Responding on Facebook, Angela Allivato Robinson noted, "It seems to me that the person has already made the decision to interact with others, or they wouldn't be at the parade." She added, "How sad for the children who look forward to getting treats each year."
Julie Jacobs also responded to the Facebook thread, saying, "A parade without candy is just a traffic jam."
Nevertheless, some people in the community may want to celebrate Independence Day for other reasons, and as Janet Marlin Wilson wrote, "Better safe than sorry."
The Chamber recommends social distancing of up to six feet and the wearing of masks. Persons may want to bring their own hand sanitizer as well, Mathews said.
The parade's theme, set by the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce, is "Peace, Love and the 4th of July."
