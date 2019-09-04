Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Sept. 4-10:
Strafford Senior Center
The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.
Here is the menu:
Today: Fish sandwich
Thursday: Barbecued chicken
Friday: Sloppy joe with bun
Monday: Salisbury steak
Tuesday: Taco salad
The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:
Today: Take an antique to the center to show; 12:30 p.m., Walk With Ease
Thursday: 10 a.m., book club
Friday: 12:30 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., quilting
Monday: 12:30 p.m., Walk With Ease; foot care clinic by appointment
Rogersville Area Senior Center
The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.
Here is the menu for the week:
Wednesday: Pork carnitas tacos
Thursday: Salisbury steak
Friday: Chicken salad sandwich
Monday: Sausage and pasta
Tuesday: Chicken-fried steak
And here are the activities for the same period:
Wednesday: 10 a.m., trivia with Pam; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 12:15 p.m., seated yoga; 12:30 p.m., canasta and dominos
Thursday: Blood pressure with Pam; 12:15 p.m., bingo; 5:30 p.m., tri-county potluck music jam
Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friends of the Park farmers market
Monday: 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 11:20 a.m., dessert raffle; 12:15 p.m., bingo
Tuesday: 12:30 p.m., coloring
Conway Senior Center
At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Wednesday: Taco bar; 1 p.m., ice cream social
Thursday: Baseball meal
Friday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich; 10 a.m., bingo
Monday: Baked ham with pineapple; 5-8 p.m., music jam
Tuesday: Ham and beans
Fair Grove Senior Center
Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Today: Chicken Parmesan
Thursday: Meatloaf; 1-3 p.m., Matter of Balance class
Friday: McParker’s breaded fish sandwich; 12:30 p.m., bingo
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce
Tuesday: Cashew chicken; 12:30 p.m., craft club; lunch entertainment: Wayne Cooper; 1-3 p.m., Matter of Balance class
