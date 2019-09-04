Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Sept. 4-10:

Strafford Senior Center

The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.

Here is the menu:

Today: Fish sandwich

Thursday: Barbecued chicken

Friday: Sloppy joe with bun

Monday: Salisbury steak

Tuesday: Taco salad

The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:

Today: Take an antique to the center to show; 12:30 p.m., Walk With Ease

Thursday: 10 a.m., book club

Friday: 12:30 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., quilting

Monday: 12:30 p.m., Walk With Ease; foot care clinic by appointment

Rogersville Area Senior Center

The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.

Here is the menu for the week:

Wednesday: Pork carnitas tacos

Thursday: Salisbury steak

Friday: Chicken salad sandwich

Monday: Sausage and pasta

Tuesday: Chicken-fried steak

And here are the activities for the same period:

Wednesday: 10 a.m., trivia with Pam; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 12:15 p.m., seated yoga; 12:30 p.m., canasta and dominos

Thursday: Blood pressure with Pam; 12:15 p.m., bingo; 5:30 p.m., tri-county potluck music jam

Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friends of the Park farmers market

Monday: 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 11:20 a.m., dessert raffle; 12:15 p.m., bingo

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m., coloring

Conway Senior Center

At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Wednesday: Taco bar; 1 p.m., ice cream social

Thursday: Baseball meal

Friday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich; 10 a.m., bingo

Monday: Baked ham with pineapple; 5-8 p.m., music jam

Tuesday: Ham and beans

Fair Grove Senior Center

Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Today: Chicken Parmesan

Thursday: Meatloaf; 1-3 p.m., Matter of Balance class

Friday: McParker’s breaded fish sandwich; 12:30 p.m., bingo

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce

Tuesday: Cashew chicken; 12:30 p.m., craft club; lunch entertainment: Wayne Cooper; 1-3 p.m., Matter of Balance class

