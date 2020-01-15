Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Jan. 15-21:

Strafford Senior Center

 

The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.

Here is the menu:

Today: Meatloaf

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken

Friday: Bacon cheeseburger

Monday: Center closed for holiday

Tuesday: Hand-breaded country-fried steak

And here are the activities:

Today: 1 p.m., quilting and men’s pool

Thursday: 10 a.m., book club; blood pressure check by Oxford during lunch; Wayne Cooper entertains during lunch

Friday: 10 a.m., Wii bowling; 1 p.m., quilting

Monday: Center closed for holiday; 5-8 p.m., music jam

Tuesday: 10 a.m., Wii bowling

Rogersville Area Senior Center

 

The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.

Here is the menu for the week:

Today: Shepherd’s pie

Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken

Friday: Goulash

Monday: Center closed for holiday

Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy

And here are the activities:

Today: 9:45 a.m., Common Threads; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 12:15 p.m., dominos/canasta and chair yoga

Thursday: 12:15 p.m., bingo; 5-8 p.m., tri-county music jam

Friday: 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise

Saturday: 7:30-10 a.m., breakfast fundraiser, $5 adults and $3 12 and under

Monday: Center closed for holiday

Tuesday: 12:15 p.m., coloring

 

Conway Senior Center

At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Today: Easy roast chicken; 1 p.m., board meeting

Thursday: Meatloaf; 1 p.m., ice cream social

Friday: Easy parmesan crusted chicken; 10 a.m., bingo

Monday: Unstuffed green pepper casserole

Tuesday: Roasted pork/gravy; cookie baking contest

 

Fair Grove Senior Center

Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Today: Roasted chicken and stuffing; 1 p.m., exercise group

Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce; noon, blood pressure checks with fire department

Friday: Taco salad; 12:30 p.m., bingo

Monday: Center closed for holiday

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken; 10 a.m., hearing checks and hearing aid cleanings by Hearing and Wellness Solutions; 5-8 p.m., music jam

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.