Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Jan. 15-21:
Strafford Senior Center
The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.
Here is the menu:
Today: Meatloaf
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken
Friday: Bacon cheeseburger
Monday: Center closed for holiday
Tuesday: Hand-breaded country-fried steak
And here are the activities:
Today: 1 p.m., quilting and men’s pool
Thursday: 10 a.m., book club; blood pressure check by Oxford during lunch; Wayne Cooper entertains during lunch
Friday: 10 a.m., Wii bowling; 1 p.m., quilting
Monday: Center closed for holiday; 5-8 p.m., music jam
Tuesday: 10 a.m., Wii bowling
Rogersville Area Senior Center
The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.
Here is the menu for the week:
Today: Shepherd’s pie
Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken
Friday: Goulash
Monday: Center closed for holiday
Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy
And here are the activities:
Today: 9:45 a.m., Common Threads; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 12:15 p.m., dominos/canasta and chair yoga
Thursday: 12:15 p.m., bingo; 5-8 p.m., tri-county music jam
Friday: 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise
Saturday: 7:30-10 a.m., breakfast fundraiser, $5 adults and $3 12 and under
Monday: Center closed for holiday
Tuesday: 12:15 p.m., coloring
Conway Senior Center
At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Today: Easy roast chicken; 1 p.m., board meeting
Thursday: Meatloaf; 1 p.m., ice cream social
Friday: Easy parmesan crusted chicken; 10 a.m., bingo
Monday: Unstuffed green pepper casserole
Tuesday: Roasted pork/gravy; cookie baking contest
Fair Grove Senior Center
Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Today: Roasted chicken and stuffing; 1 p.m., exercise group
Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce; noon, blood pressure checks with fire department
Friday: Taco salad; 12:30 p.m., bingo
Monday: Center closed for holiday
Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken; 10 a.m., hearing checks and hearing aid cleanings by Hearing and Wellness Solutions; 5-8 p.m., music jam
