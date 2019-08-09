Senior menus and activities

Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Aug. 7-13:

Strafford Senior Center

The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.

Here is the menu:

Today: Lasagna

Thursday: Hawaiian baked chicken

Friday: Chicken enchilada casserole

Monday: Smothered chopped steak

Tuesday: Ham and beans

The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:

Today: Denise Richardson entertains during lunch; 1 p.m., quilting and men’s pool

Thursday: 10 a.m., book club; 12:30 p.m., poetry reading

Friday: 1 p.m., quilting

Monday: 10 a.m., Girlie Cues pool; 5-8 p.m., music jam

Rogersville Area Senior Center

The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.

Here is the menu for the week:

Wednesday: Rolled spinach pork loin

Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken

Friday: Sausage and chicken jambalaya over rice

Monday: Oven-fried chicken

Tuesday: Sausage gravy and eggs

And here are the activities for the same period:

Wednesday: 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 12:15 p.m., seated yoga; 12:30 p.m., canasta

Thursday: Webster County foot clinic; 9:30 a.m., blood pressure with Pam; 12:15 p.m., bingo; 5:30 p.m., tri-county music jam

Friday: 9:30 a.m., trivia with Pam; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise

Monday: 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 11:20 a.m., dessert raffle; 12:15 p.m., bingo

Tuesday: 9:15 a.m., Common Threads with Janet; 12:30 p.m., coloring

Conway Senior Center

At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Wednesday: baked chicken

Thursday: Summer-fresh chicken; Wayne Cooper will entertain

Friday: Lemon pepper fish; 10 a.m., bingo

Monday: Barbecued chicken; 5-8 p.m., music jam

Tuesday: Hamburger steak with grilled onions

Fair Grove Senior Center

Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.

Here is the menu for the week:

Today: Swiss Alpine chicken

Thursday: Beef Stroganoff served over noodles

Friday: Glazed ham

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce

Tuesday: Mushroom gravy pork chops

