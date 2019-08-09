Senior menus and activities
Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Aug. 7-13:
Strafford Senior Center
The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.
Here is the menu:
Today: Lasagna
Thursday: Hawaiian baked chicken
Friday: Chicken enchilada casserole
Monday: Smothered chopped steak
Tuesday: Ham and beans
The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:
Today: Denise Richardson entertains during lunch; 1 p.m., quilting and men’s pool
Thursday: 10 a.m., book club; 12:30 p.m., poetry reading
Friday: 1 p.m., quilting
Monday: 10 a.m., Girlie Cues pool; 5-8 p.m., music jam
Rogersville Area Senior Center
The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.
Here is the menu for the week:
Wednesday: Rolled spinach pork loin
Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken
Friday: Sausage and chicken jambalaya over rice
Monday: Oven-fried chicken
Tuesday: Sausage gravy and eggs
And here are the activities for the same period:
Wednesday: 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 12:15 p.m., seated yoga; 12:30 p.m., canasta
Thursday: Webster County foot clinic; 9:30 a.m., blood pressure with Pam; 12:15 p.m., bingo; 5:30 p.m., tri-county music jam
Friday: 9:30 a.m., trivia with Pam; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise
Monday: 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 11:20 a.m., dessert raffle; 12:15 p.m., bingo
Tuesday: 9:15 a.m., Common Threads with Janet; 12:30 p.m., coloring
Conway Senior Center
At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Wednesday: baked chicken
Thursday: Summer-fresh chicken; Wayne Cooper will entertain
Friday: Lemon pepper fish; 10 a.m., bingo
Monday: Barbecued chicken; 5-8 p.m., music jam
Tuesday: Hamburger steak with grilled onions
Fair Grove Senior Center
Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.
Here is the menu for the week:
Today: Swiss Alpine chicken
Thursday: Beef Stroganoff served over noodles
Friday: Glazed ham
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce
Tuesday: Mushroom gravy pork chops
