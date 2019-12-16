Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Dec. 11-17:

Strafford Senior Center

The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.

Here is the menu:

Today: Pork stew

Thursday: Barbecued chicken

Friday: Ground beef Stroganoff

Monday: Pork fried rice

Tuesday: Chicken-fried steak

The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:

Today: 1 p.m. quilting and men’s pool

Thursday: 10 a.m., book club; 12:30-1:30 p.m., poetry

Friday: 12:30 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., quilting

Monday: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Greene County Library will be present to answer questions about computers, phones and other technology; 5-8 p.m., music jam

Rogersville Area Senior Center

The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.

Conway Senior Center

At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Today: Easy roast chicken; 1 p.m., ice cream social

Thursday: Summerfresh chicken; Wayne Cooper will entertain

Friday: Omelet; 10 a.m., bingo; guest speaker from Jordan Valley on “Coping with the Holidays”

Monday: Chicken pot pie; firefighters eat free

Tuesday: Christmas dinner: Roasted pork, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli/cauliflower, roast beef, corn casserole, hot rolls, desserts; 1 p.m., fundraising committee

Fair Grove Senior Center

Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Today: Spaghetti with meat sauce; 1 p.m., exercise group; foot clinic by appointment

Thursday: Country-fried steak

Friday: Parmesan-crusted baked fish with rice; 12:30 p.m., bingo

Monday: Christmas with Chef Suzi McCarver: prime rib with horseradish, baked potato, asparagus, dinner roll, mini cheesecake; holiday music by Shuyler Valley Bluegrass

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken; 12:30 p.m., craft club; Wayne Cooper entertains at lunch

