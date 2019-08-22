Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus for Aug. 21-27:
Strafford Senior Center
The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.
Today: Hand-breaded, country-fried steak
Thursday: Oven-baked chicken
Friday: Bacon-wrapped pork loin
Monday: Beef Stroganoff
Tuesday: Nakato’s sauteed lobster and shrimp with seafood sauce
Rogersville Area Senior Center
The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.
Wednesday: Glazed ham slices
Thursday: Baked spaghetti
Friday: Beef pot pie
Monday: Barbecued beef sandwich
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs
Conway Senior Center
At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.
Wednesday: Hamburger steak with grilled onions
Thursday: Roast beef sandwich on bun
Friday: Cheddar baked chicken
Monday: Hamburger sliders
Tuesday: Roast beef
Fair Grove Senior Center
Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.
Today: Lasagna
Thursday: Country-fried steak
Friday: Swedish meatballs
Monday: Chicken Alfredo
Tuesday: Summer cookout
