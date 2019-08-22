Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus for Aug. 21-27:

Strafford Senior Center

The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.

Today: Hand-breaded, country-fried steak

Thursday: Oven-baked chicken

Friday: Bacon-wrapped pork loin

Monday: Beef Stroganoff

Tuesday: Nakato’s sauteed lobster and shrimp with seafood sauce

Rogersville Area Senior Center

The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.

Wednesday: Glazed ham slices

Thursday: Baked spaghetti

Friday: Beef pot pie

Monday: Barbecued beef sandwich

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs

Conway Senior Center

At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.

Wednesday: Hamburger steak with grilled onions

Thursday: Roast beef sandwich on bun

Friday: Cheddar baked chicken

Monday: Hamburger sliders

Tuesday: Roast beef

Fair Grove Senior Center

Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.

Today: Lasagna

Thursday: Country-fried steak

Friday: Swedish meatballs

Monday: Chicken Alfredo

Tuesday: Summer cookout

