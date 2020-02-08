It was a beautiful weekend and an awesome football game watching the Missouri Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl!
Leona Medlock, Bertha Terry and Marjorie Welch were able to get to Morgan for their Saturday Lunch. Rosemary Howell, Mary James and Karen Davis brought quilt tops for the Helping Hand Club to quilt, with eight all together. A special thank you to Clara Bill for donating all the beautiful embroidered squares. They are enough for seven quilts. All these quilts will keep the girls busy. Anyone interested in tacking and quilting, come to Rader Lutheran Church on Monday and Wednesday.
Don't forget, the Red Hats will meet at Westside Cafe in Lebanon at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Prayers for comfort for the family of Robbie Carroll who passed away. Continued prayers for Kelly Staffstall. Diane continues to be with her son; she is a little under the weather with a bad cough.
Prayers for Sharon Garner who fell and broke three bones in her ankle. She has had surgery and is in rehab. And Mary Stillwell continues to gain strength at Lebanon Care Center. Prayers also for Connie Kays who has been in the hospital, and for Elizabeth Afford, who fell a few weeks ago.
Prayers for the family of my uncle, Gene Dixon, who passed away this last Friday. Marge Dixon is my mother’s sister. They live in Ellisville.
Birthday celebrations for the week are Shawna Regan, Justin Jensen, Orma Pulley, Kallen O'Dell, Luke Dill, Cleo Young, John Young, Kyle Lawson, Dustin Fergesen, Miles Combs and Ashley Harnish.
Doyle and Betty Stokes visited Barb Medlock at Webco Sunday in her new room’s extended living area. They enjoyed a few games of cards while there. Doyle and Betty have also been enjoying going to all their grandchildren’s ball games.
Congratulations to Kelsey and Justen Burns on the birth of a baby girl born on Jan. 31. Aspen Ruth weighted 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 21 1/2 inches long. Jenson is baby Aspen’s big brother.
Our friend Lana Stancer, who had surgery on a disk in her neck last week, is staying with us for a month to recuperate.
Guest pastor at Rader Immanuel Lutheran was the Rev. Larry Johnson, who retired after concluding his full-time ministry with Lutheran Bible Translators. His sermon was from Luke 2:22-32.
Blessings to all, and be careful if the weather turns bad.
Worry never: climbed a hill, paid a bill, dried a tear, calmed a fear, darned a heel, cooked a meal, led a horse to water, done a thing you'd think it oughta.
