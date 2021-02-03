It looks like the real winter weather has arrived and plans to stay a while.
I don’t find it very exciting and judging by the number of geese that have landed in our pond and field, they are not happy either. Except for grocery shopping and doctor appointments, we and our neighbors have not been out and about very much, which is probably a good thing.
Please pray for the Garrett Scott Moulder family and friends. Scott passed away on Friday and the service will be Wednesday at 1 o’clock at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rader with a reception following at the Eureka Methodist Church Family Room in Rader. The Eureka building will be open by 10 in the morning for anyone wanting to bring in food early.
Peggy Rader was smiling when she came into church on Sunday. She announced that she and Lewis are great-great-grandparents of Tuff James Terry. Chanlar and Reagan Terry, who live in Nebraska, are the parents, Chanlar’s parents are Terry and Brandy Yelvington and great-grandparents are Reggie and Star Terry. There were lots of smiles as a picture of the proud daddy with his son was passed around.
Although there were no Helping Hand Club members quilting on Wednesday and Thursday, President Leona Medlock, Bertha Terry and Marjorie Welch did make it to the Morgan Store for lunch with Greg and Shirley Reid on Saturday morning. Dixie Leonard was able to get through the snow and visit Leona during the week. This week, there will be quilting only on Monday and Thursday because of the memorial service on Wednesday.
On Sunday afternoon, there was a Happy First birthday for Aspen Burns at the Eureka Family Center. Aspen is the daughter of Justin and Kelsey Burns and sister to Jensen Burns.
The LWML meeting at Immanuel Lutheran church will be March 7, at 6 p.m. in the church basement due to the Super Bowl game. Go Chiefs!
Birthday wishes go out to Aspen Burns, Cydney Keesling, Shawna Regan, Justin Jensen, Orma Pulley, Kallen O’Dell, Luke Dill, Cleo and John Young and Kyle Lawson and Amy Vestal Emerson.
Happy Anniversary to Greg and Shirley Reid.
The Seers Youth Group at Immanuel will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Dinner on Feb. 14, starting at noon. This is a fundraiser for the National Youth Gathering. This will be dine in or take out. I will have a number for you to call for curbside service in next week’s items.
Ash Wednesday services begin at many churches on Wednesday evenings starting February 17. Most will start at 7 p.m. Easter is fast approaching. I hope spring weather is not too far off.
May the Lord grant you many blessings and much comfort this week.
