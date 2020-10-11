Immanuel Rader celebrated LWML (Lutheran Women's Missionary League) Sunday by opening the service with a skit performed by Sondra Caffey, Star Terry and myself. Mites for missions were collected and new Mite boxes handed out.
The Women’s Fall Rally will be held at St. Paul's on October 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All women are invited to attend the meeting, with a salad lunch afterward.
Mill Holler Day is in sight! Next Sunday is the day and members and guests at Immanuel are invited to come to service wearing a Blue Shirt and Blue jeans. It was a celebration that started more than 50 years ago and has been honored at Immanuel Lutheran church with a special offering. In the “olden days,” Moms and Grandmas saved all their nickels and dimes all year long and it was given on that Sunday to be used for a special project in the church. This year the offering will go toward building the David Rader Pavilion behind or beside the regular church building.
Next Sunday is also the next meeting with Zion, Diggins. They will be coming to Rader at 2 p.m. for a brief meeting and then lots of social time, topped off with sweets and coffee.
The next voters meeting is scheduled for October 18. Come and have your thoughts and ideas heard. Your idea may be just the one we have been waiting for.
Happy birthday wishes go out to Kathryn Langdon, Noah Grisaffe, Gary Bates, Casey Mullins, Casey Rader, Desiree Matthews, Matthew Roddewig, Devin Ridgley, Jerica Jensen and Larry Deckard. May you each be blessed on your special day.
The Seers kids and parents will be having a meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Kids from sixth-grade to seniors and their parents are urged to attend. There is a Spring Retreat planned at Windermere , along with the many other activities going on.
Bertha Terry, Leona Medlock and Marjorie Welch visited the Morgan Store on Saturday.
Leona Medlock was not exactly looking forward to canning green beans after quilting on Thursday. When she got home, she was pleasantly surprised to find that Adam had snapped them all and already had them in the jars waiting for the pressure cooker. It sure improved her attitude for the rest of the day. Great job, Adam!
The funeral service for Charles Lowrance will be held in Lebanon on Wednesday, with burial at the Rader Cemetery. Charles was a brother-in-law to Leona Medlock.
Eureka Methodist will be celebrating Halloween with a hot dog roast on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m., with a Trunk or Treat at 6:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Wear your costume and be prepared to have fun.
Immanuel will be having their Halloween Hayride and wiener roast on Oct. 25, starting at 4:30 p.m. Wear your costume, go on the hay ride and be ready for hot dogs and a costume parade at 6:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat will be held right after the parade. Enjoy a wonderful fall week.
