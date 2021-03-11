Reggie and Star Terry hosted Betty Terry’s 91st birthday at their home on February 23. Tuff James Terry and momma Reagan came from Nebraska to help celebrate the event. Also attending were Peggy and Lewis Rader, Brandy, Haddie and Jaxon Yelvington, Alexa Higbee and Jake Vestal, Shanna, Journie, Braeden and Taytum Pedersen, James and Jade O’Neal, Mary Rader and Linda Buttram. Braeden Pedersen provided guitar music for the event.
The Helping Hand Club thanks Midge Lewellyn for bringing some delicious chili for lunch on Thursday and Dixie Rader for the chicken salad sandwiches for lunch on Wednesday. The gals finished another queen size quilt on Thursday and started a star quilt in the back frame. Monday they will put in a quilt for Kathryn Langdon.
I saw Jamie McClain and Chris Poisson at Walmart on Friday. It was good to see them up and around although still sore from the accident. It takes a long time to recuperate from broken ribs. Jamie said just sitting around was driving him crazy so a trip to Walmart was perfect exercise for the two fellows.
Tyler and Michelle Reid stopped in to visit DoraLee Reid on Sunday. Piper Corle also visited grandma DoraLee and then went over to Great grandma Bertha Terry’s house. The two gals spent the afternoon having a tea party.
This week Happy Birthday wishes go out to Frank Ridgley, Jeanna Wilson, Brady Mepham, Twyla Kennemer, Alan Scurlock, Sam Medlock, Eli Perryman, Shari Scurlock, Monica Reid, Caleb Hickson, Kourtnee Vestal, Keegan G. Roddewig, Olive Mace, Kasarah Miller and Pryce Bowman.
Immanuel Rader will be having Lent service at 7 pm on Wednesday hearing how Jesus gave us his love even as he hung on the cross. Visitors are always welcome. LWML Ladies met on Sunday afternoon to plan the Easter breakfast and discuss the 150 anniversary celebration. There will be a planning meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday concerning the anticipated celebration. Anyone can donate for the centennial plaque by sending a check to LWML, 90 orchid Road, Conway, MO 65632. Thank you to those who have already sent a contribution.
I heard that Barb Medlock had been in the hospital early in the week but that she is back at WEBCO at this time. We do hope she is back up and playing cards very soon.
We are looking forward to a busy week with shots, meetings and possible stormy weather. May the Lord bless you and keep you safe from harm.
