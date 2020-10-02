Leona Medlock, Bertha Terry and Marjorie Welch made their weekly trek to the Morgan store, where Shirley Reid made her very first attempt at a Crock-Pot cake.
I heard it was a delicious success, and the gals were amazed at the new idea of baking a cake in a Crock-Pot. Leona said it takes four hours, so a person would have to plan ahead.
Kathryn Langdon returned from a trip to Kansas, where she spent about a week spoiling granddaughter Lila Jade. Kathryn said it was not near enough time, and she will be going again before too long.
On Tuesday afternoon, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League members of both St. Paul’s and Immanuel Rader Lutheran churches met at Grillo’s for lunch and made final plans for the Fall Rally that will be held at St. Paul’s next month.
This week is LWML Sunday at Immanuel. There will be a skit before the service and mite boxes will be collected. Funds from the mite boxes support the dozen or more special mission projects that the Women’s Mission supports throughout the year.
The second Sunday in October is Blue Shirt Sunday, which was started over 50 years ago. Everyone is encouraged to wear a blue shirt and bring their change for a special offering that will be going to build a pavilion at Immanuel. The pavilion is in memory of David Rader. It is hoped that the building can be completed before the 150th anniversary of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rader; that event is scheduled for summer 2021. Oct. 11 is also the day when the Zion congregation from Diggins will be coming to Immanuel at 2 p.m. for a social gathering.
Birthdays to celebrate this week are Adam Medlock, Sondra Caffey, Aubree Strudnicka, Robert Mullis, Audreanna Lowery, JD Ginnings, Robin Welch, Brent Hale, Lori Larimore, Cathlin Welch, Albert Rhodes, Adam Callaway, Carley Medlock and Brandy Monnahan.
Please add Joel and Debbie Caffey to your prayer list and others who have tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as any others who are suffering from other illnesses or other calamities.
Count your many blessings during this week and give thanks.
