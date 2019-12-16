Last week we picked up Ben Pyle from the Christian Care Center in Lebanon to bring him to Immanuel Church in Rader.
Since Ben had been very sick and in the hospital and then at the center recuperating, it seemed like ages since he had been able to attend a service. It was good to see him feeling so much better. He even took some time to do a little shopping at Walmart after church. Ben was happy to have a visit from his brother, Starlus, who came from the Chicago area to spend Thanksgiving with him.
On Friday the Red Hat Chattering chicks met at Grillo’s for their Christmas lunch and gift exchange. Those who were able to come were Barb Rosenthal, Patsy Boyd, Becky Maroney, Midge Llewelyn, Peggy Rader, Barb Medlock, me and Jim Whitwer, Mary Powell, Betty Stokes and Connie Kays. The first meeting of the New Year will be held at Yogi’s Pizza in Conway at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.
Saturday morning Bertha Terry, Leona Medlock and Marjorie Welch went to the Morgan Store for lunch.
On Saturday afternoon the Medlock family all met at the home of Chris and Jeannette Rost to have their Christmas dinner and gift exchange a little early. There were about 35 people in attendance. They were able to take a five-generation family photo. Leona was pleased to be able to see her great-great-granddaughter, Penelope, and see how she has grown.
The quilting members were very sad to hear that Sue Brisbois had passed away on Saturday. She had been a member of the Helping Hand Club for more than 15 years. Sue had been living at the Christian Care Center in Lebanon. Many were reminiscing about years past when Sue ran the Rader Store.
Immanuel was pleased to have Pastor Paul Beckman teach and preach on Sunday morning. His message was on the hope in the life of a Christian. Immanuel will be having their Christmas dinner as well as their children’s program on Dec. 22.
The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League had their women’s Christmas party Sunday evening at the home of Sondra Caffey. Those who attended were Sondra, Staci and Chloe Caffey, Pauline Hendrix, Kathryn McGovern, Kathryn Langdon, Peggy Rader, Mary Rader, Leona Medlock and I. While we indulged in all sorts of delicious goodies for dinner, we shared stories of shopping experiences and former Christmas experiences. Many had taken time to drive around and admire the lights and decorations on homes in their communities. We had a lively gift exchange lead by Chloe Caffey. Since the Chiefs game was on during our party time, Reese Caffey had the job of reporting the scores throughout the evening. We were all happy that the Chiefs won the game. A heartfelt thank you from all the Lutheran ladies to Sondra Caffey for hosting this event.
Happy birthday wishes go out to Myle Welch, Amanda Terry, Brock Bowman, Luann Terry, Morgan Young, Tammy Terry, Andy Dill, Diane Strickland, Betty Harding, Crystal Scurlock, Dustin Brisbois and Michael Kays.
The only news I have from Eureka Methodist is that they are planning their Christmas dinner and a children's program.
Enjoy your holiday programs, and don't forget the reason for the season!
