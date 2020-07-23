Last Friday, Terrell and Beverly Vestal, Amy Vestal, Hannah and Noah Grisaffe and Kathy McGovern attended a graduation party for Terrell and Beverly’s grandson Kaleb Vestal. The party was held at Enchanted Prairie Farm Event Center near Nevada. On Saturday all returned home except Terrell and Beverly, who attended Kaleb’s graduation ceremony at Nevada High School.
It is time to give the kids a fun break before returning to school. All the children in the area are invited to vacation Bible school that will be at Eureka Methodist Church in Rader July 26 to 29. It will start with dinner at 6 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. each evening. Come a few minutes early on Sunday to get the kids registered and into the right classes before dinner is served.
Next Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran in Rader, there will be a quarterly voters’ meeting immediately after the service. At 1 p.m. we will have visitors from the Diggins congregation for a picnic in the churchyard. Because of the COVID precautions, each family must provide their own lunch and beverage.
Thanks to Scott Kerber for providing the music for the morning service and to Abby Medley for lighting the candles.
The Helping Hand Club sends a big thank you to Arlene and Jerry Beesman from Lebanon. On Thursday afternoon they arrived at Immanuel Lutheran with several totes full of sheets, blankets, fabric and many other assorted items. The gals were delighted. They will spend the next few days going through everything and sorting out what the club will use and then find places in the community for everything else.
Leona Medlock, Bertha Terry and Marjorie Welch went to Morgan Saturday and visited with Greg and Shirley Reid. They will be so happy when they will be able to order lunches again. Leona spent Saturday afternoon canning green beans from the garden of Missy and Adam Medlock.
The Morgan picnic had been scheduled for last Saturday afternoon. Because of the heat and the COVID it was canceled, but John and Twyla Kennemer did have many of the friends over to their house for a picnic with lots of fireworks afterward.
Birthday wishes go out to Amy Brisbois, Jay Medlock, Randi O'Quinn, John Ginnings, Lindsey Warren, Bob Doing, Eric Kavanaugh, Dennis Mace, Leota Caudle, Terri Ridgley, Drew Wood, Ivan Shinsato and Timothy Roddewig.
Having trouble with moles in your lawn? Dunk an old ear of corn (or something similar) into some roofing tar and then stuff it down the mole holes. The smell is supposed to drive the moles away.
May the Lord bless each of you this week.
