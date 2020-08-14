Rosemary Howel from Buffalo and her grandson Steven from Kansas City stopped in to visit the Helping Hand Club Quilters to see if they had been working on her quilt. It so happened that the quilt she turned in to be quilted was going to be given to Steven. As luck would have it that is the very quilt they gals were working on that week. Steven was so excited and took pictures of all the ladies working on the quilt and wanted to know how soon it would be done. What a pleasant surprise for the quilters to see his excitement, and it seemed to rub off on them. They have been working even harder to get it done for the young man.
Another visitor who stopped in that morning was Barb Holmes from Diggins. She had been to a meeting at Immanuel on Sunday and saw the quilts, inquired as to when the ladies quilted and said she might stop in. To the joy of all of those quilters, she surprised them by coming on Monday, and she picked up a needle and quilted for the rest of that day. She stayed for lunch, and everyone was happy to have someone new to quilt and to share news with. We hope she comes back to visit again very soon.
Mary Farrell is home from the hospital after having a stent put in. She will need further heart surgery down the road, but seems to be doing fine at home at this time. Greg Reid will be going in for his quadruple bypass at the end of this month. Mary Stillwell has been in the hospital but is expected to return to the Lebanon Care Center soon.
The helping Hand Club Community picnic was on Saturday at the home of Reggie and Star Terry. Almost 40 people showed up with salads, hot dishes and desserts to share. Reggie Terry and Scott Moulder manned the grill and Star, Angel Rader and Crystal Dismang took turns in the kitchen. The weather was almost perfect, and the kids from 2 months to teenagers all spent much of their time outside. Some of the teens even went to help Reggie feed the cows while Bobby wandered around getting her ears scratched wherever she could. It was a most enjoyable afternoon, and the Helping Hand Club gives a well-deserved thank you to Reggie and Star.
Last Sunday Howard and Dee Twyman went to visit Doyle and Betty Stokes and treated the Stokes family to peach cobbler. Betty is not always feeling great, but she does come to quilting when she can and they are always so happy to see her.
Rev William Metzger preached on “God’s Use of Water to Save,” and the Bible study of Galatians is wrapping up next Sunday. The next series for study is called “The Parables of Grace.” Please consider joining the group as they start a new series. Bible study meets at 9 a.m. Sunday mornings with church following at 10 a.m. Kallen O’Dell, son of Betsy O’Dell, visited church and Bible study at Immanuel Sunday morning with grandmother Mary Rader.
Leona Medlock, Marjorie Welch and Bertha Terry went on their weekly trek to the Morgan Store. They just had coffee and cookies as food is still not being served. Be aware that the Helping Hand Club will be holding their bake sale at the Morgan Store on Sept. 12 starting at 8 a.m.
Brandie Yelvington and some of the family drove to Lewellym, Nebraska, to visit Mr. and Mrs Chanlar Terry last week. She said that much of the scenery was beautiful, but there were a lot of miles where they did not even see a house. They had a great visit, but everyone was very tired by the time they got back home.
Fourteen of the Immanuel Seers and friends celebrated the birthday of Journi Pedersen last week at the Hinode restaurant.
The Helping Hand Club photo will be taken on Aug. 19 at noon. Please try to be there as this will be on our calendars for 2021.
St. Paul's Lutheran in Marshfield celebrated the 100th birthday of Norma Cook on Sunday afternoon. Her birthday is actually this Thursday, but Sunday was the best time to get family and friends together.
Other birthdays this week are Andrew Reid, Dustin Haynes, Barbie Ferguson, Chase Hale, Mike Langdon, Triston Brisbois, Barbara Mathis, Kevin Terry, AJ Perryman, Andy Keesling, Bonnie Shinsato, Bethany Medlock, Brook Monnahan and Lewis Rader. May each of you have a very happy birthday.
May the Lord bless and keep you during the coming week.
