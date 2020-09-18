It has been an exciting week for Nick and Alana Wade. After being married by the Justice of the Peace five years ago, they celebrated on Saturday by having that long-dreamed of big wedding to renew their vows with lots of family and friends present. The big event took place in a huge tent in the yard of Roger and Casey Mepham. There was a big reception afterward with enough delicious food to feed an army.
On Sunday afternoon there was a big revealing party at the Eureka Family center. Chanlar and Regan Terry will be the proud parents of a little boy sometime in late February.
The Helping Hand Club held their annual fall bake sale at the Morgan Store on Saturday morning. The two tables of goodies were emptied three times. Congratulations to the quilters who proved they are also great bakers as they earned more than $1,000 for the club. Thank you to Greg and Shirley Reid for allowing us to use their space and to all who cooked jelly and baked cakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls and pies for the event. Thanks also to the many who stopped in and purchased not only baked goods, but some of the quilts, too. The club also wishes to send a thank you to Nola Burns for the two big bags of crochet thread she donated for their projects.
Please add these names to your prayer list: Baby Mary Ferrell has been in the hospital four months and has already had two major surgeries. Doctors say the best thing for her would be a heart transplant. She is in Barnes Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Frank and Clydine Pailette are both down with the COVID virus and needing lots of prayers. Clydine was able to come home over the weekend, but Frank is still in Mercy hospital. Carla Vaughn suffered a very painful injury when she tripped and fell last week. She was taken to the ER, but at this time is recuperating at home. Pastor Dave Benson continues to need prayers as he suffers from lymphoma. He has preached at Immanuel Lutheran many times over the past year.
Also pray for the family of Billy Joe Shockley. He was related to the Hendrix family of Conway and also to the Langdon family in Rader. Crystal Dismang’s father, Roger Anderson, passed away in Tennessee. Crystal was unable to go and see him, so please pray for her and for the rest of the family.
The Immanuel congregation is invited to the home of John and Twyla Kennemer Saturday for a cookout fellowship. Junior and senior high youth and their parents are especially encouraged to come and share plans and ideas for the youth ministry. Be there with a covered dish and your lawn chair at 4 p.m.
Birthday wishes go out to Terrell Vestal, Casey Mepham, Beth Buttram, Ronnie Terry, Danny Cook, John Wilson, Carla Medlock, Lilly Vessey, Kathy Peterson, Nancy Ridgley, John Wilson, Piper Corle, Logan Prust, Rafe Platt, John Warren, Lynzi Russell, Jean Young, Barbara Reid, Kate Howell, Kathy Horton and Howard Ridgley.
On Sunday Chase Caffey and Kasen McBride participated in a high school fishing tournament at Table Rock Lake. They weighed in almost 5 pounds of fish but did not place in the winner’s circle. Jeff Caffey drove the boat for the kids.
Have a blessed week and stay safe and healthy.
