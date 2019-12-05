It is that time of year again where everyone seems to be busy as bees. Christmas lights are hung around the house roofs and decorated trees can be seen through windows. I went to Leota Caudle's Christmas craft open housed and was able to visit with Sue Sears while there. She said that hubby Mike was back to painting again and had several new pieces of art available for Christmas gift giving.
Immanuel Lutheran in Rader has their tree up thanks to Dale and Sondra Caffey, Jim Whitwer, Bob Doing and Staci Caffey. Reece and Chloe Caffey did the window decorations. While all that activity was going on inside, Jeff Caffey was outside mulching leaves and picking up branches that had come down during the recent windy days. Kathryn McGovern and Peggy Rader were busy cleaning the church.
On Thanksgiving Shirley and Greg Reid and Leona Medlock went to dinner at the home of Adam and Missy Medlock. Dustin and Barbie Fergusen and Frank Dolence were at the Jim Whitwer home where Dustin smoked one turkey and wife Barbie roasted another one. Bertha and Betty Terry, Dora Lee Read and several other relatives were gathered at the Reggie Terry home to celebrate the Thanksgiving Day. I am hoping everyone had enough to eat but that they also remembered to give thanks for the many blessings each has received over the past year.
On Saturday morning Marjorie Welch, Berth Terry and Leona Medlock traveled to Morgan Store for lunch. This Saturday, the Medlock family will be gathered for their annual family Christmas dinner and gift exchange. They celebrate early so individual families, especially those with young children, can have their own Christmas at home.
During all this time of celebration we were sorry to hear that Don Ikerd had passed away.
The coming weeks will be a whirlwind of events for many families. On Friday, the Red Hat Chattering Chicks will be having their Christmas party at Grillo’s in Marshfield starting at 11:30 a.m. On Sunday, the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League of Rader will have their Christmas party at the home of Sondra Caffey starting at 5 p.m. with dinner followed by a gift exchange. Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Helping Hand Quilters will have their Christmas dinner and gift exchange, and on Dec 12 will be the Baptist Women’s Widows’ lunch. On that same afternoon the gals from Immanuel in Rader will begin setting up for their Children’s Christmas Store. That is a lot to cover in about one weeks’ time. No wonder so many are exhausted by the time Christmas Day finally arrives!
If all of that isn’t enough we still have birthday celebrations going on. Happy birthday to Kelly Combs, Lillian Brown, Karter O’Dell, Carol Medlock, Justin Shively, Greg Reid, Jana Cook, Ray Barnett, Taylor Watson, Zella and Walker Buttram, Allen Boyd, Jamie Stokes, John Shaddy, Stephen Roddewig, Emilie and Ray Vessey, Johnny Lamm, Cooper Mullins, Melissa Harris and Starla Medlock.
I wish you all a great week and mild weather.
