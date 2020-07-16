All the children in the area are invited to Vacation Bible School, which will be at Eureka Methodist Church in Rader July 26-29. It will start with dinner at 6 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. each evening. Come a few minutes early on Sunday evening to get the kids registered and into the right classes before dinner is served.
Immanuel Lutheran is purchasing supplies for the fourth grade class at Ezard Elementary School. If you would like to help, please leave a message at 589-2402. Someone will call you back with a list of what is needed.
Saturday morning Bertha Terry, Leona Medlock and Marjorie Welch made their weekly drive to Morgan. Leona brought a loaf of her homemade bread to go with their soup for lunch. The gals sure look forward to that little jaunt to Morgan every Saturday.
Last week Julie Hisle was here visiting the Langdon family. Shortly after her return home to Topeka last week she fell ill and was afraid she had contacted the COVID-19 virus. She was tested and thankfully it was negative. I hope, by the time this item comes out in the newspaper, that she is feeling great again.
Marina Vestal, from Wamego, Kansas, was visiting at the Terrill and Beverly Vestal home this week. We were glad to meet her in church on Sunday. On July 26, Immanuel will be having a voters’ meeting directly after the service. At 1 p.m., there will be a picnic lunch with families from the Lutheran church in Diggins. Because of the COVID, each family will be responsible for bringing their own lunch. We look forward to getting the two congregations together.
On Sunday Austin Davidson celebrated his sixth birthday on Sunday at the home of grandparents Dale and Sondra Caffey. Other birthdays this week are Dusty Medley, Gene Stanley Brycen Wade, Shannon Shively, Christy Pulley, Paul Brisbois, Natalie Weaver, Brandi Russell, Steven Vestal, Hayden Alford and Lucy Wilson. Happy anniversary to David and Olive Sauer (51 years), Dusty and Amy Medley (26 years) and Jim and Diane Whitwer (37 years).
The Immanuel Lutheran Women’s Missionary League gals will meet with the group at St. Paul’s church in Marshfield on Tuesday at 1 p.m. to do more planning for the fall rally.
On Wednesday the Helping Hand Club will be having their monthly business meeting starting with a potluck lunch at noon. Leota Caudle will host this month.
Eureka Methodist Church had friends of Clydine Pailette visiting from Marshfield. Everyone was also happy to see AJ and Ashley Perriman on Sunday morning. Jenson Burns and Piper Corle sang for the congregation during the service.
May the Lord keep you safe and bless each of you this week.
