I and several other Lutheran Women’s Missionary Organization members enjoyed a new experience Sunday afternoon. We attended a virtual Spring Rally.
Zone President Diane Shields called the meeting to order amid a lot of chattering. We usually get together in one of our 12 or so communities, sign in and enjoy a cup of coffee and then visit for about half an hour. This time we all skipped the coffee, but got through the roll call and commenced visiting. Pastor Koenig finally called us to opening prayer, and the business meeting went off very well. Our president managed to keep all 31 attendees on task, and business was completed in about an hour or so. Usually we take about three hours with business, devotions and singing and then enjoy a lunch prepared by the host congregation. This was definitely a different experience, but I believe it went very well.
The Larry Langdons took off for their favorite fishing spot on Sunday, and several other families just went for a drive to enjoy the sunshine and beautiful trees that are in bloom. Gary mowed our lawn (a four-hour job), and Jim and Frank went out to mend fences.
Nina Walke called to say they were traveling to Ozark to visit their son Roger and his family. His wife Erika’s grandmother had passed away, and Dave and Nina were going over to lend a helping and comforting hand. Services for Grandmother Tracy Zittle will be at Greenlawn. Our condolences to the family.
The Helping Hand Quilters of Rader plan to have their business meeting on May 20, starting at noon. President Leona encourages everyone to come early and help as we have several quilts that need to be finished. Most need quilting, but there are also some to be tied. Nina Walke will host, and I will be bringing the door prize.
Birthday wishes for last week and this week go out to Dakotas DeWeese, Kenny Henry, Tonya Buttram, Lauranda Stoner, Lisa Tindall, Theo Brown, Chelsie Middleton, DJ Falkenrath, Alex Brisbois, Devon Buttram, Dave Walke and Robbie Tindall Sr.
The Red Hats Chattering Chicks will not have a meeting the first Friday in May. When we do finally get together I have some Red Hats to share, compliments of Wanda Deckard.
I hope each of you is taking care to stay healthy and enjoying some new hobbies to keep busy.
