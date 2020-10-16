This was a week for visitors in the Rader Area. Phil Timmerman, Dixie Leonard and Shirley Reid were all at the home of Leona Medlock during this past week. Kourtney Burnett was at the Larry and Kathryn Langdon home and Lenny and Drake Proctor came from Washington State to visit Jim and Diane Whitwer.
Leona Medlock, Bertha Terry and Marjorie Welch had quite a fright when they went to the Morgan Store on Saturday. It seems Penny decorated for Halloween and some of those decorations were a bit scary.
Saturday was the day of the annual Tractor Drive. Farmers on their tractors went from Conway to Rader, over to Morgan on Orchid road and then back to Conway. It is quite a sight to see.
The Lutheran Women's Fall Rally will be held on Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marshfield starting at 9:30. There will be a short business session, speakers from each organization and donations will be accepted for the Pregnancy Center in Marshfield. A salad and dessert lunch will be served at noon.
Eureka Methodist will have their Trunk or Treat night on October 17, starting at 4:30 and Immanuel Lutheran will have their hayride, starting at 4:30 on Oct. 25. The hayride will be followed by roasting hot dogs, a costume parade and then Trunk or Treat in the church parking lot.
The Quarterly Voters meeting at Immanuel will be immediately after the morning service at Immanuel on October 18.
The Helping Hand quilters will have their calendars available for sale the first week of November. Call Leona Medlock if you wish to have one reserved for you. They are $5 each.
Please add Lewis Rader to your prayer list as he recovers from eye surgery and Barb Medlock remains in Cox hospital. There are several others, who are recovering from a 24-hour flu bug and the fall weather is bring sniffles, allergies and the old fashioned colds to the area.
May God richly bless each of you this week.
