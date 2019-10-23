After such a busy last week, things seem to have been a little quieter in Rader town.
Leona Medlock, Bertha Terry and Marjorie Welch went to the Morgan Store for lunch on Saturday and reported no unusual activity. Nothing exploded or caught fire.
Immanuel Lutheran enjoyed hearing Pastor David Benson teach a lesson from 2 Timothy 3 both in Bible class and the morning sermon. We were glad to have David and Olive Sauer back from vacation. They asked for prayers for their daughter Bree, who is recovering from surgery. It was good to see Ben Pyle getting out and around. He is using a regular wheelchair while waiting for his motorized wheelchair to be repaired. There will be a business meeting after church next Sunday. If you want to know what is happening, be sure to come to morning service.
On Saturday morning Peggy Rader and I went to Springfield for the LWML Fall Rally. There were 51 women from around the area who gathered for a business meeting, prayer and to listen to Jennifer Baker talk about the Good Dads Organization. It sounds like a great asset to the community, and there are plans to expand Good Dads into other areas of the state.
Piper Corle sang “Jesus Loves Me” as the special musical number during the morning service at Eureka Methodist. Beaming with pride were parents Matt and Shelby and grandparents from Minnesota, Gene and Joyce Corle. The whole family went on the hayride Sunday evening. There were two hay wagons full of revelers. Riders were from about a year old to people in their 90s. Dennis Mace and Matt Corle drove the tractors around the circle made up by Wildwood and Goat Road. There were about 75 people when you count all the riders and those who stayed at the family center to get the food ready. After all the kids finished their hot dogs and desserts, they all went out to the parking lot for trunk-or-treat. What a crazy evening. The kids were all excited when they left for home, but I suspect all the fresh air tired them out, too.
Along with the hay ride, Eureka held a chili cook-off. There were five entries, and people could vote throughout the evening. The big winners were Joe and Cassandra Nelson. Congratulations!
Clydine Pailette’s daughter Bobbi and hubby Jon Medlock were visiting and came to church Sunday morning.
Sophia Ingersol has been sporting a leg cast for several weeks. I understand she may get it off on Tuesday. This week Jensen Burns broke his arm, so he is getting around with a cast. It has not slowed him down.
On Sunday, Immanuel Lutheran is having a community hay ride. The wagon will leave the church parking lot at 4 p.m. There will be hot dogs-n-buns, chips and other side dishes and snacks afterward. Grab a partner and bring the kids. There is no age limit!
Birthdays this week: K’Lynn Hert, Rusty Ridgley, Matthew Ridgley, Pauline Kays, Jacob Perryman, Hunter Davidson, Kyle and Lyle Strickland, Chris Harris, Cooper DeWeese, Amanda Edwards, Gary Shaffstall and Michelle Strickland.
Looking ahead: Nov 3 we go back to standard time. Lutheran Women’s Mission (LWML) Sunday is Nov 17. Immanuel will have the Rev. Jerod Koenig as guest speaker for this special service.
Enjoy your blessings this week!
