If you didn't make it to Eureka Methodist Church for the Inheritance Quartet on Saturday evening, you missed a great performance. The group mixed music with words of inspiration to encourage and build your walk of faith. The musical event was followed by some time in fellowship and sharing some delicious taste treats.
Piper Corle and Jensen Burns wanted to go to the concert, but Uncle Tyler Reid promised them a camping trip and that won out. They had a great campout in the back yard of Michelle and Tyler Reid's home in Conway. A little birdie whispered to me that Uncle Tyler sneaked back in the house to sleep in his own bed, but I don’t know that for a fact.
Immanuel Lutheran and Eureka Methodist churches in Rader will be having their vacation Bible school starting the last Sunday in July. It will be held in the Eureka family building. More news on that later.
On June 29 the First Baptist Church of Conway will open its doors at 9:30 a.m. for anyone who needs food.
The Morgan reunion is scheduled for July 19. Time and date will be announced later.
Rader Immanuel Lutheran Church held their annual Picnic in the Park at Bennett Springs on Sunday morning. There were about 50 people to sing praises and hear Pastor Metzger preach. Pastor Metzger and Terrill Vestal payed their guitars and led the singing of hymns. Thank you to Dale and Sondra Caffey for doing all the setup and cooking the burgers and hot dogs. Everyone brought side dishes, and everything I tasted was delicious. The weather was perfect! Many are already looking forward to next year. Next Sunday the Sacrament of Holy Communion will be offered. Only individual cups will be used.
Happy 61st anniversary to Lewis and Peggy Rader! What a milestone.
Birthday wishes go out to Chanler Terry, Betsy O’Dell, Sandy Vestal, Kayle Brisbois, Angie Day, Joe O’Connor, Tyler Kays, Pam Keesling, Cassandra Lynn and Michelle DeWeese.
Please keep baby Mary Council in your prayers. She did have her heart surgery but remains in the hospital. Also pray for Nina Walke, Mary Stillwell, Barb Medlock and Betty Stokes, along with the many senior family members who are still recuperating from illness or from broken bones due to falls.
The Helping Hand Club will have the monthly meeting on Wednesday, starting with a potluck lunch at noon at Immanuel.
I attended two virtual graduation ceremonies this week. It was a little different, but I was so happy to see the kids have some type of ceremony to commemorate that special day.
Did you know that club soda can be used to soak stains out of carpets?
May God bring a speedy stop to the chaos in our nation, and may you have many blessings this coming week.
