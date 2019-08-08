The Independence Quartet sang at Eureka Methodist Church on Saturday evening. It was a wonderful concert followed by a big barbecue and fellowship time.
Next Sunday at Eureka there will be a regular church service and a potluck dinner. After that everyone will go to Dora Lee Reid’s for the Baptism of Linda May Davis. Sunday morning Jensen Burns sang the special music along with a recorded song. Clydine Pailette and Jackie Stuart were both under the weather on Sunday morning.
On Sunday evening, the SEERS put on a slide show and talked about the trip to the National Youth Gathering in Minnesota. Their excitement about the experience was evident as they spoke about what they learned. There were cookies and beverages after the presentation. The next adult inquirer class is Sunday immediately after church. If you want to know what the Lutheran church teaches, this is a class for you.
It was sure good to have so many back in church after so many had traveled all last week. Peggy Rader, Mary Rader and the Eddie Rader family all returned from traveling to other states. The Roger Mepham family also returned in the wee hours of Sunday morning. Bob and Pam Doing came home before the weekend, and Pastor Burge cruised in on Friday.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. David Benson will be guest pastor at Immanuel. He is the coordinating pastor for our circuit’s shared ministry effort.
Olive Sauer is supposed to be recuperating from her last surgery but she was feeling so good that she went off to the St. Louis area to see her grandchildren. Leona Medlock and Bertha Terry went to Morgan for lunch on Friday, but Marjorie Welch was not feeling well and stayed home. On Saturday Leona Medlock, Shirley Reid and Dixie Leonard traveled to St. Louis to attend the wedding of David Levalds and Megan Timmerman and then returned home late Saturday afternoon. They said they had only a sprinkle of raindrops while traveling but the wedding was fantastic.
Birthday wishes go out to Dustin Haynes, Tom Egan, Kelsie Hyde, Mary Powell, Kathryn McGovern, Travis Buttram, Nikki Langdon, Blake Mepham, Andrew Reid and Clayton Montgomery.
The Red Hat Chattering Chicks had a great time at Yogi’s Pizza on Friday. Those in attendance were Barb Medlock, Betty Stokes, Jim and Diane Whitwer, Kathryn Langdon, Mary Powell, Kay Jones, Patsy Boyd and Becky Maroney. Coming in a little later was Barb Rosenthal and a friend. The September meeting will be at La Sombrero Mexican Restaurant on Elm Street in Lebanon.
May God bless you with a wonderful week.
