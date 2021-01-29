Another COVID filled week has passed.
We have lost friends and family over the past week, yet there are many who are officially off quarantine today and tomorrow. For those who are well, we are thankful. For those who have been called home, we will miss them in our lives, but hold warm memories in our hearts. I find it difficult to believe that scientists are making these virus strains and then trying to come up with a cure when there are so many diseases already affecting our loved ones that do not have a preventive vaccine or cure.
The Helping Hand Quilting Club held their business meeting on January 20 with 10 members and one guest. Larry Langdon visited the group, but I think it was only to try out the desserts! The ladies finished two large quilts this past month with a very limited number of members on hand. Thanks to Rosemary Howel, who took several smaller quilts home to tack. We will have some quilts available for sale and to give to those in our area, who have had a home disaster and needed help. There was no new business to discuss. Connie Kays was the hostess for the January meeting. Kathryn Langdon will be hostess for the Feb. 17 meeting. Leota Caudle won the door prize.
On a brighter side, what about those Chiefs! I was on the edge of my chair most of the game. Super bowl Sunday is fast approaching. I have my snacks planned. Go Chiefs!
If you have checked your calendar, Easter is going to be earlier this year. Plan to attend your Ash Wednesday service on February 17. That is not too far off.
Next Sunday after church there will be another planning meeting for the 150 Anniversary celebration at Immanuel. Bring your notes, your banner suggestions and anything of historical interest for this event. On Feb. 7, there will be an LWML meeting at 6 p.m.
On Feb. 14, the Immanuel Youth group will be hosting a spaghetti dinner after the morning service. You can do take-out or have dinner downstairs. Masks will be required. Donations will be going for the teens to attend the National Youth Gathering.
Happy birthday wishes go out to Shirley Reid, Star Terry, Danny Cook, Ryan Stokes, Darrell Smittle, Marjorie Welch, Alice Vessey Bates, Bertha Terry, Tyler Reid, Barrett Strickland, Rod Sherrer and Matthew Lewis.
If you have not already started, get that tax paperwork out. May the Lord bless your activities this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.