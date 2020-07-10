Visitors at the Larry and Kathryn Langdon home during this week were Winona Hisle from Columbia and Judd and Julie Hisle from Topeka, Kansas. It was good to see them at Immanuel Lutheran in Rader for morning worship. The Hisle families visited both the Rader Cemetery and one in Marshfield on Sunday afternoon.
There were several family barbecues over the weekend. James and Jade O’Neil hosted family and friends, and Scott and Angel Moulder also had family and friends over. I heard that many went out to one of our beautiful Missouri lakes to sun, swim and maybe even fish.
The Whitwers had the Dustin Ferguson family and Frank Dolence over for barbecued venison burgers and birthday cake for Frank. The potato salad tasted terrible, but everything else was delicious, and Frank will be a year older on Thursday.
Other birthdays this week are Scott Moulder, Ashley Studnicka, Austin Davidson, Dakota Shaver, Lisa Roddewig, Robert Costagliola, Herman Holt, Jill Reid, Greg Whipple, Hustin Nutt, James Wantland, Kayle Corle, Aaron Martin, Stacey Fowler and Terry Warren.
There are still many who need prayers for comfort or for healing. Rex Vestal was rushed to the hospital and remains in good condition.
Vacation Bible school will be at Eureka Methodist church in Rader the last week of July. It will be an evening schedule, so mark it on your calendar. Definite times will be given next week.
Immanuel Lutheran is purchasing supplies for the fourth-grade class at Ezard Elementary School. If you would like to help, please leave a message at 589-2402. Someone will call you back with a list of what is needed.
If you are having a problem with grass coming up in the cracks of your driveway or sidewalk, pour full strength vinegar on them. It takes a day or two, but the grass will be dead.
Enjoy your blessings this week, wear your mask when you are out in public and be thankful in everything.
