This first week of June has been busy as more and more people are out conducting business and enjoying some of our sunshine.
On Wednesday the Helping Hand Club had nine gals working at three quilt frames. President Leona, Linda Davis and Marjorie Welch worked at tying some quilts, while Bertha Terry and Connie Kays worked part time at both tying and hand quilting. Olive Mace, Kathryn Langdon, Betty Terry and I started on a new quilt with hopes of completing it by month’s end. Thank you, Crystal Dismang, for the delicious cupcakes that we enjoyed for our lunch dessert.
This week we will celebrate birthdays for Andrea Horten, Ray Brisbois, Chris Longley, Alexandria Wood, Joseph O'Connor, Madison Horton, Ben Pyle, Kyle O’Connor, Brandon George, Summer Council, Chuck Sterns, Raemie Tindall, Gary Hendrix, Laurei Larimore and Reggie Terry.
I celebrated my birthday both Thursday and Friday. Gary Shaffstall took the family out to Davinci’s Italian Restaurant on Thursday evening, and I devoured a delicious seafood Alfredo with a big piece of strawberry cheesecake for dessert. On Friday afternoon Frank Dolence and Gabe Inman came over and we had a barbecue and a beautiful coconut and strawberry birthday cake with ice cream. It will take at least three months of dieting to get those extra pounds to vanish.
Pastor Bill Geis, from St. Louis, spoke at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rader on Sunday morning. He is the assistant to the president of missions and congregational services for the Missouri District. Immanuel Lutheran will be having their 10 a.m. service at Bennett Springs next Sunday. After the service there will be a potluck lunch, with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and water provided. Everyone is welcome to join in and have a great church service in the park.
This week Leona Medlock, Shirley Reid and Dixie Leonard attended a graduation party in Marshfield in honor of Austin Rush. On Saturday morning Leona Medlock, Shirley Reid and Dixie Leonard went to the Morgan Store for lunch, but they had to find a ride home as Leona’s car would not move when they got ready to go home. Thankfully, Greg was on hand, but he advised that it might be a few days before it could be operational again.
Alexia Higbee’s hand continues to improve though she must take great care that it does not get infected. She is able to use it more and more and is anxious to have it in shape for the fall sports events.
Please keep praying for Betty Stokes, Mary Stillwell, Barb Medlock and Nina Walke.
Eureka Methodist Church held their second indoor service this morning. They plan on having the Inheritance Quartet Saturday at 6 p.m. If you have not heard this group, please put it on your calendar and attend. There is no charge for the concert, and you will most certainly enjoy the music.
May God bless you abundantly this week.
