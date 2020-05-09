It was another week of mostly staying at home for most of the folks in the Rader area, though I did her that many have gardens started. Leona Medlock has some beautiful peonies in full bloom right by her front door. Payson Fields has some wonderful blue iris in bloom, and the dogwood trees are showing off their white splendor. I have a few blossoms on my apple tree and am also hoping for some plums in a month or two.
With more people getting out and around, there are also a few spring accidents. Alexa Higbee and Jaxon and Hattie Yelvington along with two of their friends were injured when a golf cart overturned on them. Alexa will be needing some hand surgery, and Jaxon will be sporting an arm cast for a month or so. It is my understanding that the rest had only minor physical injuries, but I would guess the fright of the whole incident will remain with those kids for a long time. Keep them and their parents in your prayers for physical as well as mental healing.
Also please say a prayer for those you know who have been unwell this week: I have had a day surgery procedure, and Betty Stokes has not been feeling well. Also, think about those in care centers who cannot get out and no one can get in to visit them.
Chanlar and Regan Terry arrived at their new home in Louellen, Nebraska. They are learning how to be buffalo ranchers. We wish them a healthy herd and a happy spring. They plan to come back toward the end of June and have that big wedding ceremony that they had planned for.
Frank Dolence was a dinner guest at the Whitwer home on Sunday afternoon. He has been helping Jim work on fence line repairs.
President Leona is reminding all quilters that the May business meeting is scheduled for May 20. With the governor relaxing some of the regulations, she is hoping many will decide to come and quilt.
May 10 is next Sunday, so be sure to check in with your mom and wish her a happy Mother’s Day.
Birthday wishes this week go out to Garrett Medlock, Levi Hoban, Kayla Grier, Harold Shinsato Sr., Lucas Goss, Adalea Rader, Mary Peirano, Casey Hale, Electra Larimore, JM Regan, Shelby Corle, Glenda Dinwiddie, Marge DiBucci, Salvatore Ditta, Kenda Weisacosky, Cameron Terry, Kindle Bybee, Theresa Peirano and Catilin Sakach.
Keep a safe distance, wear your face masks and thank God for your blessings.
