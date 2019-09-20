Last week was so busy many of us were exhausted, but thankfully, we can now take a deep breath and appreciate the beautiful weather and the fine people we know.
Leona Medlock and daughter Shirley Reid and Penny Dame and her mother took off on Saturday morning for a weekend of rest and relaxation in Branson. They planned to see a show, eat, shop and just rest.
Bertha Terry, Dora Lee Reid, Justen, Kelsey and Piper Corle had lunch at the home of Matt, Shelby and Jenson Burns. The event was to celebrate two birthdays. Dora Lee had a birthday on Sept. 11, and Piper will have hers on Monday.
John and Twyla Kennemer and Journie Pedersen and friend Jonas went to help with a service project that Thrivent Financial was sponsoring. The event was held at the Saddle Up with Dogwood Ranch in Ozark. I heard it was a fun day of work, horseback riding, bounce houses and much more, all in support of foster families.
Birthdays this week include John Wilson, Carla Medlock, Lilly Vessey, Kathy Peterson, Nancy Ridgley, John Wilson, Piper Corle, Logan Prust, Terrell Vestal, Rafe Platt, Casey Mepham, John Warren, Lynzi Russel, Jean Young, Barbara Reid, Kate Howell, Kathy Horton, Howard Ridgley, Sophia Ditta, Orson Shively, Rick Russell and Kathrina Shinsato.
Be thankful for your blessings, and have a wonderful week.
