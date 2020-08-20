The families at Eureka Methodist Church were overjoyed on Sunday morning when Jayden White came forward to be baptized. He is the son of Nate and Anna White. The congregation celebrated with a potluck dinner at the church and then gathered at the home of Dora Reid. The happy event took place in her swimming pool.
At Immanuel the Bible Study group finished the study of Galatians and will begin a series on the Beatitudes next Sunday. Immanuel Lutheran Church is participating in the Shared Ministry Program and is helping supply the Conway schools with materials they might need for this school year. A few of the things they might need are bottled water, T-shirts and shorts for physical education, Clorox wipes, earbuds and they can always use cash. Contact Sondra Caffey if you wish to help. Leave a message for her at 589-2404.
Birthdays this week are James Jacobs, Ben Reid, Wilma Bentley, Jeff Jensen, Linda Davis, Mike Perryman, MJ Perryman and Paul Wilson. Happy anniversary to Terrell and Beverly Vestal.
Pauline Hendrix will be 90 years old on Aug. 24. Because of COVID-19 there will be no big celebration, but family members are asking everyone to please shower her with birthday cards these next two weeks to let her know you care. Cards can be addressed to her at 411 S. Newport St., Conway, MO 65632. Happy birthday, Pauline!
Leona Medlock, Bertha Terry and Marjorie Welch went to Morgan on Saturday to have a salad and fresh melon lunch with Greg and Shirley Reid. Thank you to all the gardeners who are sharing the produce from their gardens. I have witnessed lots of transfers of green beans, melons of all kinds, cucumbers, squash and even some rhubarb, corn and tomatoes. May each of you be blessed for sharing your bounty with others.
May God shine in your life this coming week.
