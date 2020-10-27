On Sunday morning, Rev. William Metzger baptized Amelia Kay Ingersoll into God’s family at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She is the daughter of Crystal Dismang and Jerry Ingersoll. Amelia’s sponsors are Nick and Alana Wade and Elise Baldwin.
The annual Hayride at Immanuel will be Oct. 25, starting at 4:30 p.m. The entire community is invited to participate in the hayride, hot dog roast, costume parade and trunk or treat. Eureka Methodist had their Trunk or Treat on Oct. 17 and it went very well.
Happy Birthday this week to: Hannah Grisaffe, Hunter Davidson, Wilder Buttram, Stephanie Montgomery, Cody Nutt, K’Lynn Hert ,Rusty Ridgley, Matthew Ridgley, Pauline Kays, Jacob Perryman and Kyle and Lyle Strickland.
The LWML Rally at St. Paul’s in Marshfield on Saturday was a lot of fun. There were about 25 people in attendance. The business meeting was good and the devotions by Pastors Knapp and Pastor Koenig were interesting and supportive of our mission to serve others. There was lots of great food and constant chatter as everyone caught up on the news around the district. The group gathered funds for the Pregnancy Center in Marshfield and reports were given on the progress of the Shoe box Christmas gifts for Romanian Orphanages and the Orphan Grain Train. The Grain Train is asking for donations of children’s clothing, shoes and undergarments to meet the needs of children all over the world. If you would like to help with a donation of clothing or funds send them to my attention at 97 Orchid Road, Conway, MO, 65632. Checks should be made out to LWML and noted for Orphan Grain Train Fund.
We received some great news this week. Barb Medlock is out of the hospital and doing her physical therapy back at Webco. It sure was good to talk with her and have her say she was feeling great.
Gun season for deer hunting will be here soon. Plan to attend the Deer Hunters Breakfast at Eureka Methodist church on that Saturday morning and the Soup/Chili Dinner at Immanuel Saturday evening November 14. More information next week.
Stay safe, stay warm and well and always give thanks!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.