On Monday, Dec. 9, Leona Medlock met relatives at the Morgan Store for lunch. Beside Leona there were Greg and Shirley Reid, Juanita Randolph, Linda Cooper, Larry and Terry Timmerman, Phil Timmerman, James and Carla Medlock and Dixie Leonard.
The Helping Hand Club held their monthly business meeting on the second Wednesday of the month, and it started with a delicious ham dinner. Linda Davis hosted the December meeting. We had two types of potato dishes, hot veggies, salads and too many desserts to count. As President Leona Medlock tried to call the business meeting to order, there was lots of chatter and lots of yawns, too. I think the latter comes from eating way too much good food. We did have all our reports, and Bertha Terry read thank-you notes from the American Heart Association and from Peggy Massey. She also mentioned that members could send a memorial donation to Day’s Funeral Home for Sue Brisbois. The service was scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. at Eureka Methodist Church. A light lunch was planned for afterward in the Eureka Family Center provided by the Helping Hand Club.
The Club finished hand-quilting three large quilts and tacking three other quilts since the last business meeting. There are only seven calendars left to sell for 2020. If you want one, contact Leona Medlock. Calendars are $5. After the business meeting, the Secret Pals exchanged Christmas gifts and revealed themselves to their sisters. It was a lot of fun, and names were drawn for the 2020 Secret Pals.
On Thursday around 50 or more ladies gathered at the Baptist church in Conway for the widows lunch. The lunch featured both ham and turkey, a big bowl of mashed potatoes, a variety of other vegetable dishes, hot bread and a long table full of desserts. The group sang Christmas carols after lunch and were presented with a mini-loaf of bread as a parting gift.
During this past week the home of Joe and Carol Medlock caught fire. They suspect it started through a crack in the chimney. Two rooms were severely damaged, but the entire home had lots of smoke damage. The couple is currently living in Marshfield as they comb through their home to see what can be salvaged.
On Saturday morning Immanuel had their annual children’s Christmas store. Eight ladies helped about 30 kids select and wrap a gift for each of their siblings and one for each parent. It was interesting to see how they made decisions as to which gift would be perfect for the names on their lists. In total, 110 items were wrapped and sent off to be put under Christmas trees.
Sunday morning church was canceled at Immanuel as road conditions were questionable. It was especially a concern for our pastor, who would have to drive about 70 miles to get here. Immanuel will have a potluck dinner after the service on Sunday. At 1 p.m. that same day they will present the children’s program. So come for the morning service at 10 a.m., a potluck lunch at 11:30 a.m., and then the children will perform for you at 1 p.m.
Eureka Methodist did have church, but attendance was low. They will have their children’s Christmas service on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Birthdays to celebrate this week: Shirley Rader, Kristen Roddewig, Brandy Yelvington, Marina Vestal, CJ Wood, Hope Messer, Jeremy Day, Rick Bowman, Billy Messer, Dottie Sterns, David Sauer, Beverly Vestal and Justin Welch.
As we work our way into the Christmas week, don’t get so busy you forget the reason for the season!
