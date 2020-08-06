Leona Medlock, Marjorie Welch and Bertha Terry Went to the Morgan Store on Saturday morning. Shirley invited the gals out for biscuits and gravy.
On Saturday afternoon Greg Reid was airlifted to the emergency room for heart problems. A stent was put in for temporary relief, but Greg will have to return to the hospital for a quadruple bypass in the near future. Pray for a successful surgery and good health afterward.
Winona Hisle has also been transported to the hospital. Keep these two as well as Pastor Benson in your prayers this week for return to good health.
Vacation Bible school at Eureka Methodist was a successful event with more than 40 kids attending for the four evenings. They started with dinner, then classes, singing and fun.
The Immanuel Seekers will meet at Hinotes restaurant today to celebrate Journie Pederson’s birthday. Everyone is invited to attend this no-host event. Be there at 7 p.m.
Other birthdays this week are Eddie Rader. Kathy McGovern, Blake Mepham, Erin O’Brian, Karen Middleton, Bethany Roddewig, Dustin Haynes, Tom Egan, Kelsie Hyde, Mary Powell, Travis Buttram, Nikki Langdon and Cooper Roddewig. A happy anniversary to Larry and Kathryn Langdon!
Sunday Bible class has started at 9 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran. The class is studying the Book of Galatians. Come for a fast-paced but interesting study of God’s Word and stay for church at 10 a.m.
The First Baptist Church at 148 S. Shiloh in Conway will be hosting a free food distribution on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. and continuing until supplies run out. Anyone is welcome to participate.
Peggy Rader, Pauline Hendrix, Sondra Caffey, Twyla Kennemer, Mary Rader, Kathy McGovern, Leona Medlock and I attended the Lutheran Women’s Missionary meeting on Sunday evening at Immanuel Lutheran. It was a busy planning meeting for a Fall Rally and an LWML Sunday special service in October, a hayride in October along with trunk-or-treat and the chili dinner the first day of hunting season in November. Planning for events in December will take another whole meeting.
We have been blessed with some much-needed rain and I am thankful. Gardens are a little slow, but beans, tomatoes and various squash seem to be doing well so far.
Be thankful for all your blessings and have a wonderful week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.