As there was no news to write about last week, I want to include those birthdays in with this week’s best wishes: Ashley Perryman, Harold Shinsato Jr., Braeden Pedersen, Penny Glass, Bailey Miller, Jeff Stokes, Alton Mackey, Joe Wantland, Jessica Costalgliola, Lisa Davidson, John Strickland, Sam Fowler, Josh Mackey, Georgiana Handy, Sharon Avers, Sophia Ingersall, Megan Roddewig, Sharon O’Quinn, Terin Cantrell, Heather Vestal, Riley Steven, Kay Stokes, Lilah Ferrell, James O’Neal, Taytum Miller and Chase Caffey. Also, happy anniversary to Reggie and Star Terry.
Gary Alexander was laid to rest on Monday, May 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rader. We pray for comfort for Ina and her family and friends.
There were 10 gals at quilting on Monday and President Leona kept them all working hard. They tied three quilts and rolled ends on two others throughout the day. Thanks to Dora Lee Reid, we had meatball sandwiches for lunch with Leona’s fresh hot bread and a banana cake from Kathryn Langdon. Everyone was exhausted by the end of the quilting day, but also proud that we were able to accomplish so much.
The Helping Hand Club business meeting was held on Wednesday with eight members and two guests present. Since last month’s meeting the gals tacked three quilts and finished hand quilting two others. Secretary Bertha Terry read cards from Elizabeth Alford, Joe and Carol Medlock and the organization Docs on Rocks. Diane Whitwer hosted for May, and Midge Lewellyn will host the June meeting. Bertha Terry won the door prize. The next business meeting will be June 17. Thank you to Tim Cantrell and Rhonda Rostborough for bringing quiche, appetizers and dessert for our business meeting. We would sure like Rhonda to consider becoming a quilter.
The guest pastor Sunday at Immanuel in Rader was Rev. Dr. Paul Peckman. The sermon was on the Ascension of our Lord. There will be confirmation at the May 31 service which starts at 10. There will be coffee and cake immediately following the service in honor of Hannah Grisaffe and reaffirmation of faith for Mary Rader. June 14 will be our service at Bennett Springs.
Larry and Kathryn Langdon became great grandparents on May 22 when Lilah Jade Goss entered the world. She weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20 inches long. The proud parents are Kaylee and Lucas Goss.
The Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery organization held their annual meeting on Sunday afternoon. Hoover Case called the meeting to order. Minutes were reviewed, and Kathryn Langdon gave the treasurer’s report. Lewis Rader was voted in as trustee for a three-year term. Instead of an annual cemetery cleaning day and fish fry, Larry Langdon will get some help and pressure wash those tombstones that need it. A committee was appointed to check into the cost of placing some benches to sit on in the cemetery. The next meeting will be Memorial Day Sunday in 2021. An emergency meeting can be called if any urgent events come up.
I hope you had a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend.
