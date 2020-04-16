Happy anniversary to Dale and Sondra Caffey. I think it is 49 years!
Happy birthday wishes go out to Alana Wade, John Kennemer, Lisa Tindell, Jani Day, Stacey Ash, Anna Marie O’Brian, Justin Burns, Anthony Welch Jr., Chad Seehorn, Joe Bunch, Melinda Kavanaugh, Amy Strickland and Nathan Reed.
Thank you to John Kennemer for getting everyone lined up in their cars to listen to Kathryn Langdon play Easter Praise songs on the organ. With car windows down and the church doors wide open, we were all blessed by the beautiful music. At the conclusion John rang the church bells in honor of our risen Lord. When he came back down the steps everyone honked their horns and wished John a very happy birthday.
A couple of our Rader senior citizens took a tumble this past week. One broke a hip and has had successful hip surgery and is now recuperating at the Marshfield Care Center. The second was taken to the hospital and treated for severe dehydration. Both wish to remain unnamed, but both are doing better at this time. We ask your prayers for continued recovery for them. Please also keep Brie in your prayers as she continues her recovery of the Covid-19. Keep Tim Cantrell in your prayers as he continues to recuperate from back surgery.
Eureka Methodist had more than a dozen cars full of people for their drive-in Easter service. Thank you, Pastor Brian!
Leona spent the weekend baking her bread and cakes and then cut out lots of quilt blocks hoping that Bertha Terry would have time to put them together.
Congratulations to all those farmers who were able to get fertilizer on their fields before the rains came. I know there are many who are still waiting, but putting it out on a windy day does no good. Hopefully the end of our week will have better weather for those that really raise food to feed America! May God richly bless each one of them and keep the virus away from our community.
In Helping Hand Club news, the March meeting was attended by President Leona Medlock and Treasurer Bertha Terry, along with Marjorie Welch, Olive Mace, Betty Terry, Diane Whitwer, Connie Kays, Linda Davis, Leota Caudle and Nina Walke. Bertha read a letter from Joanie Daschle from Eureka. Leona stated our bake sale scheduled for April 25 will be canceled until further notice. To all who ordered gooseberry pies and cinnamon rolls, please be patient.
Nina Walke will host the May meeting as the meeting for April was canceled. Diane Whitwer won the door prize. The next business meeting is May 20, starting at noon. Quilting days are Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
