COVID-19 sure has had an bad effect on news in the area. From what I hear, most of the people in the Rader area are doing fine. Betty Stokes continues to heal from her surgery, and Barb Medlock is still at Webco. Midge Lewellyn still has a sore leg, but she is getting around better.
Last week I asked for prayers for Glenn Alford. Now please pray for the Alford family. Before the newspaper went to press, Glenn passed away and was laid to rest at the Immanuel Cemetery in Rader.
Also keep John and Twyla Kennemer in your prayers as Twyla’s sister, Belinda, passed away this week.
There is good news. Gary Bates had been in the hospital for a heart valve replacement. The surgery went well and he was sent home to continue recuperating. Last weekend he was rushed to the hospital in Rolla, and the diagnosis was pneumonia. After testing negative for the coronavirus and getting his lungs cleared, he was sent home and told to take it easy.
Chanler Terry and Reagan Young were married in a beautiful ceremony down by the creek on Saturday. Brandi Yelvington is very proud of her new daughter-in-law.
Ronnie and Lou Terry, from Phillipsburg, stopped in to visit Betty Terry on Sunday afternoon.
I see workers have started building the new home for Justin and Kelsey Burns. The Lutheran Women's Missionary League Rally planned for April 26 has been canceled until further notice. It was to have been held in Forsyth.
There will be no Red Hat Chattering Chicks lunch in April. Hopefully this will all be better by the first Friday in May. I miss all you wonderful gals.
Have a safe, healthy and wonderful week and be sure to send in your census paperwork!
