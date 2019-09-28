Are you saving your nickels and dimes for Blue Shirt Sunday? The Mill Holler Days celebration for everyone who has a Rader in their ancestry will be Oct. 3. Come to Immanuel Lutheran in Rader and plan on a day of food and fun that will begin immediately after the morning service, which starts at 10 a.m.
Last week Immanuel Lutheran had guest Pastor Jeff Sippee preaching and teaching adult Bible class. He brought along his wife and three sons. We also had other guests from Seymour and from Springfield. It was wonderful. This Sunday our speaker was Pastor Metzger from Nixa. He and wife Lavone said they sure enjoyed the drive to Rader. It was a perfect fall morning. He will be visiting for the next several Sundays. Terrell Vestal was our musician for the morning.
Today at 6 p.m., there will be a Plus 1 meeting at at Immanuel. Sandwiches will be served. Since there are five Sundays in September, next Sunday there will be a potluck lunch immediately following the service. Plan on coming and invite a friend!
The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Zone Board meeting will be on Saturday at Redeemer Lutheran in Springfield. Coffee and snacks kick off at 9 a.m. with the business meeting starting at 9:30 a.m.
Last week Dave and Nina Walke enjoyed the company of Nathan and Mariah from Ozark for the weekend.
Leona Medlock, Marjorie Welch and Bertha Terry all went to the Morgan Store for lunch on Saturday. Leona is still getting orders for cobblers and pies.
The Helping Hand Club had their business meeting on Wednesday with Connie Kays as hostess. There were 18 members present. The gals were able to tack out four quilts but only completed one hand-quilted one since the last meeting. President Leona thanked Patsy Boyd for providing pie and cake boxes for the bake sale. The club calendars will be available for sale next month at a cost of $5. If you want to order one, please call Leona at 589-3988. Leona won the door prize. Betty Stokes will host the October meeting.
The birthdays for this week are Roger Mepham III, Andrew Peirano, Kathleen Shinsato, Kelsey Brisbois, Rachel Medlock, Landan Medlock, Ellie Roddewig, Jan Strickland, Mary Edwards, Robert Mullis, Audreanna Lowery, Adam Medlock, J.E. Ginnings and Robin Welch.
Pray, praise and give thanks for the wonderful weather these past few weeks.
