Leona Medlock, Marjorie Welch and Bertha Terry were joined by Dixie Leonard at the Morgan Store Saturday morning. They were happy to hear that Greg Reid was home from the hospital and he was doing well under the care of wife Shirley.
Leona said that on Thursday Kathryn Langdon stopped in for a visit and on Friday AJ Perryman stopped to see her. She also seems to have a calico-colored cat that is making visits to her back porch.
Brian Bowman was visiting at the Adam and Missy Medlock home for the weekend.
John Kennemer’s uncle Roger Shields, who grew up at Immanuel in Rader, passed away this morning. Please pray for his wife Diane and their family. She is the president of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Springfield Zone. They are members of Redeemer Lutheran, Springfield.
Twenty-seven family members gathered at the home of Pauline Hendrix last Sunday to celebrate her 90th birthday. Some were all the way from Kansas. Pauline said only four relatives were unable to come, but she enjoyed having the house full of happy and healthy nieces, nephews, cousins, kids and grandchildren.
Gary and Larry Langdon and Kathryn went to the Golden Corral in Springfield to celebrate the twins’ birthday. That is Gary’s favorite place to eat.
Larry Bauman stopped in to visit Jim and me and also Dave and Nina Walke. Larry currently lives in South Dakota,
The Immanuel Seers group will be meeting at the church at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. They will be munching on chips and dips. Last Thursday four cars full of members from Immanuel Lutheran Church visited at Zion in Diggins. There was a class on sharing our assets and talents with other church families, lots of fellowship and some delicious desserts to go along with the coffee and soda pop.
Happy anniversary this week to James and Jade O’Neal and to Scott and Debbie Kerber. Happy birthday to Larry and Gary Langdon, Missy Medlock, Dale Caffey, Michelle Reid, Debbie Ginnings, David Hert, Scott Reid, Cherri Medlock, Kyle Strickland, Ferris Robertson, Isiah Sherrer, Jeanette Rust and Brandon Sakach.
It is a ways off, but Oct. 4 will be Blue Shirt Sunday at Immanuel, so be saving your nickels and dimes. It is also the day that the church family from Diggings will be coming up for a visit.
I hope everyone has a wonderful Labor Day weekend!
