It has finally arrived. Sunday is Blue Shirt Sunday at Immanuel. Come in your best blue jeans and blue shirt and don’t forget your nickels and dimes.
The service starts at 10 a.m., followed by a big potluck lunch and a hayride. If you have a Rader in your family history or are friends with anyone with a Rader in their genealogy, I hope to see you there!
Kathryn Langdon celebrated her birthday on Friday by having her nails done and then going to the Osage Restaurant in Branson on Top of the Rock. It was a great change of pace for her and Larry to just get away and enjoy themselves.
The Red Hat Chattering Chicks went to lunch at Chen’s in Lebanon on Friday. Those who attended were Patsy Boyd, Mary B.Powell, Barb Rosenthal, Becky Maroney, Kay Jones, Barb Medlock, me and our driver, Jim Whitwer. On the first Friday in November we are planning to go to Westside Café in Lebanon. If you want to join us, wear your red hat and be there at 11:30 a.m.
Stacey Fowler came down from Jefferson City last week to visit Barb Medlock. Stacey and Bridgett both went to church with her last Sunday. Jay Medlock also stopped in to visit Barb on Sunday afternoon. Bob and Pat McClanahan picked up Barb Medlock on Sunday evening, and they all went to the big fish fry at Twilight Church. They enjoyed the music of the Potter’s Wheel before having dinner.
Eureka Methodist had a regular business meeting after church on Sunday followed by a potluck lunch. Piper Corle sang “This Little Light” for the music special. The congregation is also planning a fall hayride.
Say a prayer for the continued convalescence of James Medlock. He underwent a quadruple heart bypass last week and is recuperating at home. Lewis Rader has been a bit under the weather lately. Several are out with flu-like symptoms, and a few have chest congestion and lots of coughing and nose drip.
On Saturday the daughter of Dan and Ruby Anderson, Gretchen, was married at Eureka Methodist Church.
On Saturday Leona Medlock picked up Marjorie Welch and Bertha Terry and went to the Morgan Store for lunch. Greg and Shirley Reid took off for a weekend in Joplin.
The Lutheran Women of Immanuel have scheduled a community hayride for Oct. 27 starting at 4 p.m. This is for all ages. There will be hot dogs and s’mores afterward. Also coming up is the deer hunters’ soup dinner at Immanuel on Nov. 16. That will start at 5 p.m.
There was a birthday party on Sunday afternoon for Aubree Studnicka. Other birthdays this week are Casey Mullins, Casey Rader, Noah Grissafe, Desiree Matthew, Matthew Roddewig, Davin Ridgley, Jerica Jensen, Larry Deckard, Janie Hightower, David Terry, Shannon Hert and Kim Vessey.
Have a wonderful week.
