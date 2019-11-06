The Rader Chattering Chicks met at the Westside Café in Lebanon on Friday. Patsy Boyd picked up Mary Powell and Barbara Rosenthal because both needed a ride. Jim Whitwer was chauffer for me and Barbara Medlock. Becky Maroney and Connie Kayes were also at the luncheon. The December Christmas meeting and gift exchange will be at Grillo’s on Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m. A gift for the exchange must have a value of $10 and can be handcrafted or purchased.
Lutheran Women’s Missionary League met at Immanuel on Sunday afternoon. They reviewed the bylaws and approved them for publication and planned the events calendar through the next two months.
The next major function is the Deer Hunters Dinner, which will be Nov. 16, starting at 5 p.m. at Immanuel in Rader. There will be lots of chili, but also five other types of soup to choose from. Come right from your hunt and have something good to eat. There will also be a wide variety of desserts to top off your dinner. There will be an opportunity to make s’mores, too, since many missed out on them at the hayride because of trunk-or-treat.
On Nov. 17, Immanuel will celebrate LWML Sunday, honoring the work of the women in the congregation. There will be a skit and special guest speaker Jerod Koenig.
Please say a prayer for Ben Pyle and Betty Stokes, who are both in Mercy Hospital. Also pray for Katheryn Langdon, who suffered a back injury over the weekend.
Leon Medlock, Bertha Terry and Marjorie Welch enjoyed a quiet lunch at Morgan Store on Saturday.
The Terry Yelvington family has returned from a Florida vacation. I am sure they are all well rested and ready to get back to work!
Happy anniversary to Jeff and Staci Caffey. Happy birthday wishes go out to Debbie Kerber, Crystal Dismang, Faith Stevens, Keegan O’Dell, Jackie Robertson, Matthew McClanahan, Micheala Platt, Rowan Medlock, Brandon Buttram, Joseph Buttram, Eda Shockley, Brianna Terry, Michelle Poppino, Shane Shaver, James Medlock, Kaleb Vestal, Kylee Vestal, Ryan Cody, Lisa Martin, Erik Roddewig, Ronnie Roddewig and Michael Jackson.
Have a blessed week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.